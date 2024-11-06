Randy Orton Net Worth 2024
Randy Orton is an American pro wrestler that is a third generation star who followed in the footstep of his grandfather Bob Orton Sr. and his father "Cowboy" Bob Orton Jr. Orton is one of the longest tenured talents in WWE today.
Widely regarded as one of the best pro wrestlers of his generation, Orton is a 14-time WWE World Champion and has held nearly every WWE title available to him in the company. With nicknames of "The Legend Killer," "The Viper" and "The Apex Predator," Orton is best known for his signature finisher, The RKO.
Name
Randal Keith Orton
Estimated Net Worth
$7 Million
Source of Wealth
Professional Wrestling, Endorsements
Salary
$4 million annually
Endorsements
Grasp Chairz, Kwinn Pop, 1st Phorm
What is Randy Orton's Net Worth in 2024?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Randy Orton's net worth is $7 million. This is based on his WWE contract and various endorsements. "The Legend Killer" is one of the biggest active wrestlers in pro wrestling today.
Randy Orton's Salary
Randy Orton is one of the highest paid wrestlers on the WWE roster, making around $4 million yearly. Signing with the company in 2002, Orton is among the most tenured stars for the promotion of the modern era. In 2024, "The Apex Predator" re-signed with the company under a new lucrative deal.
Randy Orton's Endorsements
With a 22 year in-ring career in WWE, Randy Orton has become one of the most marketable stars in the company. Orton currently has endorsements with a variety of smaller brands, such as Grasp Chairz, which is a gaming seat firm. Orton also inked a deal with Kwinn Pop, a media and web recording organization, and 1st Phorm, a nutrients and supplement organization.
Ahead of his World Heavyweight Championship match against GUNTHER at Bash In Berlin, Orton spoke about his desire to have a sponsorship deal with Nutella.
Recommended
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Net Worth 2024