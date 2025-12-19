The WWE Mount Rushmore The Miz Says He Belongs On

The Miz has been a part of WWE since late 2004, when he participated in the reality competition show Tough Enough. He wouldn't have won a spot on the roster, but his personality ultimately piqued WWE's interest and earned him a contract.

His first major role on television wouldn't even be as a wrestler. Instead, he spent his time hyping up the crowd at the start of SmackDown, hosting backstage interviews, and playing several other on-screen roles that involved a microphone.

The Mount Rushmore of best talkers in WWE

While making an appearance on Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez, The Miz shared his thoughts on superstars such as Kyle Fletcher and Rhea Ripley naming him as an inspiration while getting into wrestling, admitting he likes it but also has a problem with it at the same time.

"What I don't like is that people always do it with a like 'I know this isn't the popular name, I know this is like.' Almost like a laugh. Everyone like says my name, and then they'll be like, 'Oh, really? Uh, huh, eh, interesting. eh, really?’ And I literally go, really?" The Miz, Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez

The Miz also claims that he would rank himself rather highly in the pantheon of performers in WWE's history when it comes to speaking on the mic.

"I would put myself on a Mount Rushmore as one of the best talkers that WWE has ever had in the history of the company, if not the top ten." The Miz

The Miz admits that he doesn't want to be given that praise if it has to be preceded with such damage control. He states, "Say my name and put respect on it when you say it."

The Miz not getting certain opportunities

One superstar who pleaded their case numerous times in a bid to compete against John Cena during his retirement tour was The Miz. He did end up taking part in his final show, as part of a segment featuring R-Truth and Joe Hendry, but he never faced Cena.

Earlier this month, The Miz was on SI Media with Jimmy Traina and talked about how he was the first person to put their name in the hat to face Cena, but never got the chance.

He almost was excluded from The Last Time is Now Tournament altogether before subbing in as a replacement for an injured Sheamus against LA Knight.

