The Tragic Story Of Miss Elizabeth & Lex Luger
Keeping up with the professional wrestling business, there are so many tragic stories that have seen legends losing their lives. However, there may not be a sadder tale than that of Lex Luger and Miss Elizabeth.
The two stars were already bonafide legends before their relationship started, but their union started a downward spiral that led to one of their passing. A tale centered on addiction, abuse and pro wrestling, here is the tragic story of Miss Elizabeth and Lex Luger.
The early years
Miss Elizabeth, real name Elizabeth Ann Hulette, was born in Frankfort, Kentucky. After graduating high school and receiving a degree in communications from the University of Kentucky, Hulette worked at a gym where she met Macho Man Randy Savage.
The two developed a relationship and eventually got married in December 1984. With Savage working for the International Championship Wrestling, Hulette became an on-screen performer for the first time as a TV announcer. After Macho Man was hired by WWE in 1985, Hulette became his manager after an angle to build to the role for Savage. She went on to be Savage's manager off-and-on for the next decade.
Meanwhile, Lex Luger, real name Lawrence Wendell Pfohl, is a former American pro wrestler, bodybuilder and football player. Following a successful playing career in high school and college, Luger briefly played professional football in the Canadian Football League. He eventually went on to sign for the Green Bay Packers in the NFL, but never played a game.
After concluding his football career with United States Football League, Luger eventually transitioned to professional wrestling. Starting his career with Championship Wrestling in Florida, Luger went on to work for Jim Crockett Promotions, WCW and WWE.
Luger is a former two-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion, five-time WCW United States Champion and one half of the 1994 WWE Royal Rumble winners.
How Luger met Miss Elizabeth
Lex Luger and Miss Elizabeth worked for WWE at the same time during Macho Man Randy Savage's final years in the promotion. However, their own relationship started years later when both stars were signed to WCW.
After divorcing Savage, Elizabeth would go on to marry Cary Lubetsky five years later. Despite this marriage, Hulette started a relationship with Lex Luger, who was also in his own marriage. At the same time, WCW had paired the two together with Elizabeth accompanying Luger to the ring for his matches. This led to Hulette's subsequent divorce from Lubetsky in 1999.
Despite working so closely with Miss Elizabeth's ex-husband, Luger insist that Macho Man Randy Savage never expressed any issues with his relationship with his former manager.
Drugs & abuse affect Luger & Elizabeth's relationship
During an episode of A&E WWE Legends, Luger revealed that his downward spiral into drugs and alcohol began around the same time he started a relationship with Miss Elizabeth. Former WCW President Eric Bischoff also mentioned during the show that Luger and Elizabeth were going further down the black hole of addiction.
Following the purchase of WCW by Vince McMahon in 2001, neither Luger nor Elizabeth were chosen to return to the company. Then in April 2003, authorities were contacted due to a domestic dispute between the two wrestling legends at the house they shared.
Elizabeth was found with bruises on her face, which led to Luger being charged with a misdemeanor count of battery. Despite being released from prison on a $2,500 bond, Luger was once again arrested two days later after drinking under the influence and crashing into another vehicle.
The tragic end
One month later, after the first domestic dispute in May 2003, Elizabeth Hulette passed away due to an accidental overdose of painkillers and alcohol. Hulette was found in the Marietta, Georgia townhouse she shared with Luger, with the former WCW Heavyweight Champion at home with the couple's cleaning lady.
Miss Elizabeth was later pronounced dead after receiving treatment at the Kennestone Hospital near Atlanta, Georgia. The tragic death was mourned by wrestlers and wrestling fans around the world.
The aftermath
Due to the large amount of prescription drugs found at the time of Miss Elizabeth's death, Lex Luger was charged and spent five years on probation for 13 counts of drug possession. After violating terms of his probation to not leave the country, Luger spent nine weeks in jail.
Despite the consequences from Elizabeth's passing, it seemed like Luger found himself going further down the black hole of addiction. After years of various arrests and struggles with addiction, Luger was able to get the help he needed and overcome his issues.
In October 2007, the wrestling legend suffered a nerve impingement in his neck that led to temporary paralysis. After years dealing with this issue, Luger was forced to use a wheelchair on a regular basis starting in 2014 until now.
Today, Luger has been seen in more interviews and dreams of being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for the contributions he made to the wrestling industry.