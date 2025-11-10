Eddie Guerrero To Receive Huge Honor From His Hometown

The late Eddie Guerrero is set to be honored by his hometown of El Paso, Texas, with Latino Heat set to receive a day named in tribute to him later this month.

Guerrero, who tragically passed away at the age of just 38 in 2005, will see an event held to honor his memory on November 18 at City Hall in El Paso.

Eddie Guerrero Day Will Raise Money For Other Memorials

The event will coincide with the 20th anniversary of the former WWE Champion's untimely passing, which happened on November 13, 2005. Partly organized by Guerrero's daughter Sherilyn Guerrero, the event will also be streamed on YouTube and has asked members of the local community to wear a lucha mask or dress as their favorite wrestler for the festivities.

El Paso community member Chris Rojas said of the event on social media, "I have been working on a special project! Join us on November 18 as we celebrate and honor an El Paso legend, Eddie Guerrero! Aside of this proclamation we are also looking at getting funds to redo the mural at Lincoln park, name a park after Eddie, and our long term goal is build a statue at Lincoln park for Eddie! This is so exciting and I can’t wait! Thank you to @sherilyn_guerrerooo for all your help with all this! You’re the real MVP!"

Sherilyn recently began her own pro-wrestling career after joining Booker T's Reality Of Wrestling promotion in Houston, Texas. Booker worked with Eddie both in WCW and WWE, where they were members of the SmackDown brand together in 2004 and 2005.

Eddie Guerrero Left One of the Greatest Legacies in Wrestling History

Guerrero is widely regarded as one of the finest in-ring workers of all time, serving as a major inspiration to generations of wrestlers who came after him. His Cruiserweight Title match against Rey Mysterio at WCW Halloween Havoc 1997 is often (correctly) listed as one of the best matches in wrestling history.

He also put forth a litany of classics with the likes of El Hijo del Santo, Dean Malenko, Shinjiro Ohtani, The Great Sasuke, Jushin Liger, Sean Waltman, Kurt Angle, Booker T, Chris Jericho, DDP, Ric Flair, Edge, JBL, RVD and Brock Lesnar among several others during his time in AAA, New Japan Pro Wrestling, ECW, WCW and WWE.

Latino Heat lifted the WWE, Intercontinental, United States, European and Tag Team Titles during his time in WWE, and was also a multiple time Cruiserweight Champion and one time US Champion in WCW, as well as a two-time Television Champion in ECW. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006, a few months after his death.

For anyone interested in either attending or watching the event on November 18, you can learn more here.

