Eric Bischoff Reacts To Hulk Hogan’s Death
Eric Bischoff has opened up on Hulk Hogan’s death.
Hogan, who is arguably the most legendary figure in professional wrestling history, passed away on Thursday at the age of 71. TMZ reports that Hogan suffered “cardiac arrest” at his home in Clearwater, Florida.
People inside and outside the wrestling industry continue to react to the news, including one of Hogan’s friends in former WCW president Eric Bischoff.
The duo recently rejoined forces to launch Real American Freestyle Wrestling, which was marketed as “the first unscripted pro wrestling league for the best athletes in the world.” The promotion’s first event is scheduled for August 30.
In a clip shared by Fox News Channel’s “The Story with Martha MacCallum,” Bischoff shared his reaction to Hogan’s passing.
“And it's one of the things that's most important to me now, I guess, at this point, is, I feel like I knew Terry Bollea,” Bischoff said. “Terry Bollea was different than Hulk Hogan. Terry Bollea, the man, was kind. He was generous to a fault. He was loyal. He just had a big heart. And until you got to know Terry Bollea, you were overwhelmed with the character Hulk Hogan. And that was his life. But he really was one of the kindest, most generous people that I have ever met.”
Bischoff also discussed Hogan’s faith and video of the wrestling’s legend’s baptism a few years ago.
“It was an important part of his life,” Bischoff said. “Terry, like all of us throughout his life, has struggled with his faith and sometimes got closer to it than others, but it was always there. It was always present. It was always a part of who he was. But in the last seven years, six, seven, eight years, in particular, he really got so much closer to his faith.
“And he was so proud to go through that baptism and just embrace his faith to a level that he never really had prior. And it brought joy to him. And I'm grateful, very grateful for that.”
Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff Create the nWo
The most notable connection between Bischoff and Hogan came during their days in WCW, where Bischoff was the catalyst for Hogan’s shocking heel turn at the Bash at the Beach 1996 pay-per-view.
Hogan would join Scott Hall and Kevin Nash to form the legendary nWo faction, which helped WCW defeat WWE in the ‘Monday Night Wars’ for 83 straight weeks.
Bischoff and Hogan also reunited years later in TNA.
TMZ has reported that Real American Freestyle will move forward despite Hogan’s passing.
