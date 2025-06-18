The Truth About Hulk Hogan’s Health Status Amid Recent Rumors
There is an update on Hulk Hogan’s health status after concerning rumors spread online.
The speculation started on Wednesday morning on Bubba The Love Sponge’s YouTube channel, where he stated that the WWE Hall of Famer was in the hospital and that “it was not good.”
He added that he had received reliable information on Tuesday night and that phone calls were being made” to family members to get the town to “come say your goodbyes” and that Hogan “might not make it.”
However, those rumors appear to be untrue. According to TMZ, Hogan had been hospitalized this week to address lingering issues with his neck and back, but that the former WWE and WCW Champion was “by no means on his deathbed.”
The report also states that one of Hogan’s representatives said that it was “more of the same ailments” that he has had for years and that he is already back to moving around.
Former WCW president Eric Bischoff also shared an update on Hogan’s condition via The Wrestling Observer Newsletter producer Derek Sabato.
“Hulk Hogan had a very successful cervical surgery and is experiencing some adverse reaction. He’s doing well and should be home later today. Doctors expecting a full recovery.”- Eric Bischoff
Hogan underwent neck surgery last month that was described to TMZ as a “little fusion procedure.”
The 71-year-old was recently in the headlines after his Real American Beer franchise put together a bid to acquire all of Hooters of America, which would include the Hooters’ restaurant chain.
Hogan last wrestled in 2012 in TNA.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Major Changes Coming To WWE Evolution 2 Card After Liv Morgan Injury
2-Hour Format For WWE SmackDown Reportedly Will Return Next Month
AEW Grand Slam Mexico Preview (6/18/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
Athena Found A True Equal In Mercedes Moné & Eagerly Awaits Round Two [Exclusive]