Hulk Hogan's Real American Beer Making Bid To Acquire Hooters Outright
As first reported this week by Business Insider, Hulk Hogan’s Real American Beer is now putting together a full-scale bid to acquire all of Hooters of America, including the company's restaurant operations.
It was reported last month that Real American Beer, which is celebrating its one year anniversary, was working to obtain Hooters' intellectual property. Now the company is taking it a step further.
According to a release that was sent to The Takedown on SI, the Real American team has spent the past month assembling a powerhouse group with 'deep experience' in restaurant ops, real estate, brand marketing and franchise growth.
“This isn’t about preserving nostalgia. It’s about unlocking Hooters’ next era of growth,” said CEO Terri Francis.
Hooters of American filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protect back in March with the company $376 million in debt. Over 30 company-owned restaurants across a dozen states abruptly closed for good on June 4 as that process continues to play out.
Real American Beer’s bid to acquire the company will include a full operational rebuild of Hooters' merchandising, real estate and digital media.
Hogan and his team are focused on reigniting relevance with a younger audience and shifting the narrative around casual dining, according to Wednesday's release. They are facing direct competition from a bid that's being led by one of Hooters' original co-founders.
The Takedown on SI has reached out to Real American Beer for more information and will provide further details once they become available.
