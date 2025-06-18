AEW Grand Slam Mexico Preview (6/18/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
In a company first, this week AEW will air a special episode of Dynamite in the form of Grand Slam Mexico live from Arena Mexico in Mexico City on Wednesday night.
Coming off a star-studded AEW Summer Blockbuster last week, this week's Grand Slam Mexico will continue the build to the AEW All In event on July 12.
First, MJF is headed to Mexico to face Mistico and he's bringing his American gear. MJF promised to grace Mexico with an American presence last week on the show and will look to deliver on that promise during his match with Mistico.
MJF will have The Hurt Syndicate at his side, but how involved will they get? Will talent like Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight be on hand to help Mistico against Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin if needed? We'll find out.
Also, after the dramatic angle last week that saw Will Ospreay take a thumbtack-rigged kick to the face for Swerve Strickland, the two opponents last week will team up this week along with The Opps to face Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and The Young Bucks in a massive ten-man tag team match.
Will Adam Page get involved? Last week, Page stood opposite The Bucks and their treatment of Swerve and Ospreay. At some point his allegiance will be tested and this could be the week that it does. Page is scheduled to face Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at All In on July 12 in Texas. Moxley attacked Page last week, so revenge will be on the mind of The Hangman.
This week at Grand Slam Mexico, Mercedes Mone will look to add another championship belt to her collection. Mone is scheduled to challenge Zeuxis this week for the CMLL Women's Championship. Mone challenges Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at All In, but will she have another belt around her waist by the time she gets there?
Other announced matches for the show include Kazuchika Okada vs. Mark Briscoe in a non-title match, Mascara Dorada vs. Ricochet vs. Hologram vs. Lio Rush in a Four Million Pesos Four-Way Match, and Bandido, Adam Cole, Daniel Garcia, Brody King, Templario, and Atlantis Jr. vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Josh Alexander, Hechicero, and FTR.
How to Watch AEW Grand Slam Mexico Tonight:
Broadcast/Streaming: Broadcast on TBS, streaming on Max
AEW Grand Slam Mexico Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
AEW Grand Slam Mexico Location:
Location: Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico
AEW Grand Slam Mexico Card:
MJF vs. Mistico
Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and The Young Bucks vs. Swerve Strickland, Will Ospreay, and The Opps
Mercedes Mone vs. Zeuxis for the CMLL Women's Championship
Mascara Dorada vs. Ricochet vs. Hologram vs. Lio Rush in a Four Million Pesos Four-Way Match
Kazuchika Okada vs. Mark Briscoe
Bandido, Adam Cole, Daniel Garcia, Brody King, Templario, and Atlantis Jr. vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Josh Alexander, Hechicero, and FTR
