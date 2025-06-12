Nikki Bella May Not Be Fighting Liv Morgan Alone At WWE Evolution 2
Nikki Bella appears to be on a collision course with Liv Morgan, but she may not be alone.
The WWE Hall of Famer made her return to Monday Night Raw this week to begin the build to WWE Evolution 2. She was interrupted by an already angry Liv Morgan, who felt disrespected after Nikki omitted the former Women's World Champion from her list of the best women's performers going today in WWE.
Their segment would end after Morgan dropped Bella with an Oblivion, creating an obvious path toward a match next month in Atlanta. There was also a large contingent of fans online who were hoping that Liv's status as Women's Tag Team Champion, could lead to the return of Nikki's twin sister Brie Bella. TMZ Sports is now reporting those folks might be getting their wish.
"A source with direct knowledge tells us... Nikki's twin is in talks to unretire and help her sister kick some ass at the promotion's all-women [Premium Live Event], Evolution," TMZ said in the report. "We're told Brie is pissed about Morgan referencing Nikki's highly publicized split from Artem Chigvintsev."
It's not clear if Brie's reported anger over Morgan's incredibly personal dig at Nikki's love life is genuine or part of the story, but in most cases, a comment of that nature needs to be cleared by all parties ahead of time.
Brie Mode has not been activated since her surprise appearance in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble and it's been even longer since she's teamed up with her sister. Fittingly enough, the last time the Bella Twins competed together was against Liv Morgan and the rest of the Riott Squad on the October 8, 2018 episode of Raw.
The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships were not commissioned until four months after the Bella's final match together. Meaning one of the most popular and successful women's tag teams of all time have never once competed for the titles.
That could change in just a matter of weeks if WWE and Brie Bella are able to come to an agreement on a deal that would see her return for a match against Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Unquestionably, the most successful women's team of all-time.
No team in company history has held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships more than Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriquez. The pair have captured the titles on four separate occasions.
