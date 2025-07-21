A Legendary Tag Team Rivalry Is Being Revived At TNA Bound For Glory
In a match straight out of 2000-2001, Team 3D are set to challenge The Hardy Boyz for the TNA Tag Team Titles at TNA Bound For Glory, in Lowell, Massachusetts.
Matt and Jeff won the TNA World Tag Titles for the fourth time at Slammiversary Sunday night, overcoming The Nemeths (Ryan Nemeth & Nic Nemeth), The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Myron Reed), and First Cla$$ (A.J. Francis & K.C. Navarro) in a four-way ladder match.
The Hardy Boyz' celebrations ended up being cut short by old rival Bully Ray, the artist formerly known as Bubba Ray Dudley.
Bully Ray congratulated Matt and Jeff on their victory and told them they were catching up to Team 3D, who have two TNA Tag Title reigns to their name as part of their 23 title haul across several different major promotions, including WWE, ECW and New Japan Pro Wrestling.
Ray then laid the challenge down to the Hardyz for TNA Bound For Glory, which will take place in Lowell, Massachusetts on October 12. The former TNA World Champion billed the bout as 'one last match' between the two legendary teams.
Bully, alongside his partner D-Von, have not wrestled in TNA since the 1,000th episode of Impact in 2023. It would also be the reviving of one of the 21st century's wildest and most celebrated tag team rivalries, with the Dudley Boyz and the Hardyz taking part in some extreme encounters in WWE during the Attitude Era.
The two teams, alongside Edge and Christian - who appear to be on the verge of a long awaited reunion themselves in AEW - took part in some of the greatest tag team spectacles in pro-wrestling history in 2000 and 2001, innovating the TLC (Tables, Ladders and Chairs) matches between them at SummerSlam 2000 and then again at WrestleMania 17 (having already dropped jaws with a triangle ladder match at WrestleMania 2000).
The Hardy Boyz and Dudley Boyz also memorably dismantled a lot of furniture in Madison Square Garden in January, 2000 at the Royal Rumble, where Matt and Jeff defeated Bully Ray and D-Von in an elimination tables match.
The match has become iconic for Bully's backwards plunge off a balcony through two tables before Jeff performed a Swanton Bomb off the same ledge to put D-Von through a table to win the bout.
Now, 25 years on from that unforgettable night in New York City, the two teams look set to turn back the clock one more time at Bound For Glory, in October.
