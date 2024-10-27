El Hijo del Vikingo Injured During TNA Impact Taping [VIDEO]
El Hijo del Vikingo may be back out of action, at least for now, after returning to the squared circle just over 24 hours ago.
PWInsider reports that Vikingo suffered a legitimate leg injury during tonight’s TNA Impact taping. Vikingo was in a match against Trent Seven when he attempted a springboard dive off the top rope. From video footage, Vikingo appeared to land awkwardly on the outside of the ring on top of Seven.
The match was stopped as agents came to the ring to assess his condition. Vikingo was then put on to a stretcher and was wheeled from the arena.
Vikingo is currently signed to Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide and has made appearances for both AEW and TNA in recent years. He had just returned to action after being sidelined for seven months due to a knee injury, competing in a losing bout against “Speedball” Mike Bailey for the X Division Championship at TNA’s “Bound For Glory” pay per view event.
Vikingo is also currently slated for a match against Albreto del Patron for the AAA Mega Championship in Mexico on November 10th.
Representatives for TNA did not immediately respond to a request for comment or update on injury as of publication.
This is a developing story.
