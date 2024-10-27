Wrestling On FanNation

El Hijo del Vikingo Injured During TNA Impact Taping [VIDEO]

Vikingo just returned from a seven month sideline due to a knee injury.

Adam Barnard

El Hijo del Vikingo
El Hijo del Vikingo / Lucha Libra AAA Worldwide

El Hijo del Vikingo may be back out of action, at least for now, after returning to the squared circle just over 24 hours ago.

PWInsider reports that Vikingo suffered a legitimate leg injury during tonight’s TNA Impact taping. Vikingo was in a match against Trent Seven when he attempted a springboard dive off the top rope. From video footage, Vikingo appeared to land awkwardly on the outside of the ring on top of Seven.

El Hijo Del Vikingo injured again at tonight’s #TNAiMPACT taping. He had to be stretched out of the...

Posted by Pro Wrestling & MMA News on Sunday, October 27, 2024

The match was stopped as agents came to the ring to assess his condition. Vikingo was then put on to a stretcher and was wheeled from the arena.

Vikingo is currently signed to Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide and has made appearances for both AEW and TNA in recent years. He had just returned to action after being sidelined for seven months due to a knee injury, competing in a losing bout against “Speedball” Mike Bailey for the X Division Championship at TNA’s “Bound For Glory” pay per view event.

Vikingo is also currently slated for a match against Albreto del Patron for the AAA Mega Championship in Mexico on November 10th.

Representatives for TNA did not immediately respond to a request for comment or update on injury as of publication.

This is a developing story.

