Two AEW Stars Are Expected To Miss Significant Time Due To Injury

It's been a tough year for injuries for All Elite Wrestling, and unfortunately, two more stars are going to be on the shelf for a while.

It was announced by MVP this past Saturday night on AEW Collision that Bobby Lashley was recently hurt and that he would not be able to compete in the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal this Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has now heard a little bit more about what's going on with Lashley, and it sounds as though The Hurt Syndicate is going to be down some muscle for the foreseeable future.

"Bobby Lashley is legitimately injured," Ross Sapp reported Sunday afternoon. "We weren't told of the specifics, but it was said he's going to miss quite a bit of time."

While Lashley is out of the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal this Wednesday night, Shelton Benjamin will be among the competitors, alongside Mark Davis, Brody King, Anthony Bowens, Max Caster and AEW National Champion Ricochet.

We'll provide an update on Bobby Lashley's injury just as soon as more information becomes available.

Leila Grey suffered a torn ACL against Mercedes Moné on AEW Collision

Leila Grey tore her ACL on AEW Collision | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Leila Grey also has a lengthy rehab process ahead of her. She took to social media Sunday morning to announce that she suffered a significant knee injury during her TNT Championship match against Mercedes Moné on the December 6 edition of AEW Collision.

It was clear to anyone watching that something went wrong during that match, and Grey will soon have to undergo surgery for a torn ACL.

"For those that may not know, I tore my ACL last week in my match with Mercedes. I’ll be going into surgery and will be out of commission for a while. This couldn’t have happened at a worse time. Not only did it affect my championship match, a MAJOR opportunity for me, but it happened one week out from my debut WBFF show that I had invested so much of my life into the past year."

Despite her injury, Grey still competed at the World Beauty Fitness & Fashion show in Atlantic City over the weekend. Not only was she able to walk the stage, but she took home first place.

"People expected me to drop out, but honey, there’s no quit in me. I’m a boss ass baddie, and I always get the job done. Strapped up, blinged out my knee brace and it was go time! The devil tried to take this away from me but God said nope! THIS IS FOR YOU!! Thank you to all of my amazing supporters. I love you all. This is just the beginning in my fitness career. Many more wins to come!" Leila Grey on X

Some fans who responded to Grey's post placed the blame for her injury on Moné, but Leila quickly shot that notion down. Furthermore, she said that Mercedes stayed with her throughout her medical evaluation, helped pack her bags and has continuously been checking on her over the past week.

The Takedown on SI wishes both Leila Grey and Bobby Lashley the best recoveries possible.

