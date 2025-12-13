AEW Collision Preview (12/13/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

The Collision edition of Winter Is Coming just got colder with AEW's return to Cardiff, Wales and a special 4:30 pm EST coast-to-coast start time.

Today's show marks AEW's first time in the area since the week before All In London 2024. It also marks the first stop of the company's week-long stay in the United Kingdom, culminating in Wednesday's Holiday Bash in Manchester, England.

After an unlikely (but successful) team-up with his longtime rival Hangman Adam Page on Dynamite, Swerve Strickland will go one-on-one with Josh Alexander in his first singles match since returning from injury.

#AEWCollision Winter is Coming

4:30 ET/1:30 PT, TNT + HBO Max

#AEWCollision Winter is Coming

4:30 ET/1:30 PT, TNT + HBO Max

Tomorrow, 12/13!

Swerve Strickland vs Josh Alexander

The Don Callis Family took Swerve out of action + Josh Alexander aims to continue his winning ways and put Swerve back on the shelf when they collide TOMORROW!

Strickland still has unfinished business with Alexander and the Don Callis Family after they further attacked his injured knee following his loss to Kazuchika Okada at Forbidden Door London, effectively putting him out of action for three months.

In Cardiff, can Swerve Strickland reassert himself as the most dangerous man in AEW, or will Josh Alexander and the Don Callis Family have a few unanticipated tricks up their sleeves?

Here’s everything we currently know about this afternoon’s edition of AEW Collision.

Payback SZN

All Elite Wrestling

AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander and Jamie Hayter are fed up with the Triangle of Madness after weeks of watching Thekla, Skye Blue, and Julia Hart wreak havoc on the locker room. They'll take matters into their own hands on Collision Winter Is Coming when they join forces to face Sisters of Sin in tag team action.

Hayter has made it clear that when they've effectively handled the Triangle, she'll turning her focus to Statlander's AEW Women's World Championship, a title that Jamie Hayter held once before.

They'll have to keep an eye out for Thekla, who isn't officially in the match but always looms nearby where her teammates are concerned. Will the team of the current and former world champion effectively stop the madness, or can the Sisters of Sin propose a challenge too great to overcome?

TNT Championship Match

#AEWCollision Winter is Coming

4:30 ET/1:30 PT, TNT + HBO Max

Saturday, 12/13!



TNT Championship@SussexCoChicken vs Daniel Garcia



TNT Championship

Mark Briscoe vs Daniel Garcia

They're tied with 1 win apiece and Mark Briscoe called for an "international ass whoopin" when he defends his title against Garcia, THIS SATURDAY!

Mark Briscoe will defend the TNT Championship for the first time in Cardiff since winning the title at Full Gear. His opponent is Daniel Garcia, a man who knows what it takes to be TNT Champion all too well.

Garcia has insisted that he's a brand new and improved version of himself since joining the Death Riders a few months ago. With Briscoe and Garcia's singles record against each other tied at one win a piece, today's match will also serve as a definitive tiebreaker on who is the better man and TNT Champion this time around. Who will come out on top?

The Continental Classic continues

#AEWCollision Winter is Coming

4:30 ET/1:30 PT, TNT + HBO Max

Early start time TOMORROW, 12/13



C2 Gold League@Jet2Flyy vs @SpeedballBailey



JetSpeed collide TOMORROW!

C2 Gold League

Kevin Knight vs Speedball Bailey

JetSpeed collide TOMORROW!

Kevin Knight will fight Speedball Bailey in a big Saturday Collision C2 match at an early start time TOMORROW!

Speedball Mike Bailey is fresh off a dazzling Continental Classic win against Kyle Fletcher on Wednesday but his opponent today is guaranteed to be his most difficult so far. Collision's sole Gold League match will be a clash between JetSpeed tag team partners, Bailey and Kevin Knight.

Bailey and Knight know each other incredibly well as comrades, but they've never faced off in AEW one-on-one. Both competitors are currently tied in the Gold League with 3 points and a win in today's match will effectively tie the winner with Kazuchika Okada and Kyle Fletcher as the leaders of the Gold League with 6 points each. Who will it be?

Over in the Blue League, more than points are on the line; promotional bragging rights are up for grabs, too. IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita will battle the CMLL World Heavyweight Champion Claudio Castagnoli. In addition to holding the top titles of NJPW and CMLL, both men are tied at the top of the Blue League leaderboard with 6 points each. Which champion will extend their run at the top of the block?

How to Watch AEW Collision:

TV: TNT

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Collision Time:

Time: 4:30 p.m. EST / 1:30 p.m. EST

AEW Collision Location:

Location: Utilita Arena in Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom

AEW Collision Card (Announced):

Swerve Strickland vs. Josh Alexander

Mark Briscoe vs. Daniel Garcia for the TNT Championship

Kris Statlander & Jamie Hayter vs. Sisters of Sin

Claudio Castagnoli [6] vs. Konosuke Takeshita [6] in a Continental Classic Blue League Match

Kevin Knight [3] vs. Speedball Mike Bailey [3] in a Continental Classic Gold League Match

