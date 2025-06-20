Elijah Reportedly Undergoes Successful Surgery After Injury Tuesday Night On WWE NXT
It's been a rough week for injuries in professional wrestling.
WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan reportedly will need surgery to repair the damage she sustained Monday Night on Raw when she dislocated her shoulder. The injury is going to keep her out of action for months.
The news was unfortunately not any better for TNA Wrestling star Elijah, who suffered an injury of his own Tuesday night on NXT. Sean Ross Sapp of Fighftul Select is reporting that fans are going to very likely have to wait several months before they can walk with him again.
"Fightful Select has learned that Elijah, formerly known as Elias, sustained a triceps tear on this week's episode of NXT. We're told that the spot happened when he came off the the top rope and did double knees to the chest. When he broke his landing with his arms, a tear was sustained."
You can tell that Elijah was in some serious pain in the above clip that WWE posted to its X account on Tuesday. Ross Sapp noted in his report that TNA Wrestling's Lead Ringside Physician was visiting the show this week in Orlando, Florida and provided assistance to the NXT medical staff.
Doctors have reportedly already performed a successful surgery on Elijah to repair the injury. The Takedown on SI wishes him a speedy recovery.
