Former TNA Tag Champion Chris Bey Issues Statement On Injury
Chris Bey has issued a statement after suffering a serious neck injury competing for TNA over the weekend. The statement was made on social media via the TNA Wrestling X account.
"I just want to take a few moments to extend my heartfelt thanks and deepest appreciation for so much and to so many over the past few days," Bey wrote. "From everyone at TNA Wrestling, to the incredible medical staff here in Detroit, to family, friends and fans worldwide. I know you have been praying for my full recovery from the in-ring accident this past Sunday. Monday was Day One for me on this journey, which I know will be long and challenging. Thanks again for the love and support, and please keep the prayers coming!"
Bey injured his neck during a match on Sunday night during a TNA Impact taping. He had surgery on Sunday night and then an MRI on Monday. According to a statement from TNA, Bey was in good spirits on Monday and was recovering at a hospital in Detroit.
“Chris Bey is recovering at the hospital following surgery for the neck injury suffered Sunday night and he had an MRI procedure on Monday,” the statement read. “He was resting in his hospital room Monday night, joking, talking about Bound For Glory and in good spirits. Chris will be in Detroit for a few days and family members have joined him, along with TNA Wrestling management and wrestlers who are staying in Detroit. Chris is under professional care and supervision, and the local medical staff has been in contact with his personal doctor.”- TNA Statement on Chris Bey injury
Bey teamed with Ace Austin to take on The Hardy's and The System in a main event ladder match on Saturday night at the TNA Bound for Glory PPV event. Bey is a former X-Division Champion and Tag Team Champion in TNA.
