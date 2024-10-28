TNA Tag Team Star Suffers Neck Injury, Undergoes Emergency Surgery
TNA held TV tapings at Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit on October 27. During the tapings, tag team star Chris Bey was injured during a mistimed spot with Matt Hardy. One report from an audience member states that Bey collided heads with Hardy during that spot and knocked Bey unconscious. He was later carried off on a stretcher.
According to Fightful Select, Bey was rushed to the hospital afterward with a serious neck injury. The hospital performed emergency surgery on the three-time TNA tag champ but the details of that surgery so far have yet to be revealed.
Mexican TNA and AEW star Vikingo was also injured during the October 27 taping in Detroit during a dive to the outside. He was carried off on a stretcher with a knee injury. Details on the exact nature of his knee injury are currently unavailable.
MORE: Jeff Hardy Details Inspiration Behind Bray Wyatt Face Paint On TNA Show (Exclusive)
Bey, a three-time TNA tag team champion and former X-Division champion, has been with the promotion since 2018. An exhilarating performer and high-flyer, Bey was last seen in a tag-team ladder match at TNA's Bound For Glory event. Matt and Jeff Hardy won the contest and the TNA tag titles despite Bey performing his Art of Finesse move off a ladder.
The Takedown On SI extends our thoughts and prayers to Chris Bey as he recovers from his injuries. We'll provide more information on his condition when details are made available.
MORE: WWE Declines TNA Request To Induct AJ Styles Into Hall Of Fame