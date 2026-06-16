Former TNA World Champion Granted Release as Tasha Steelz Re-Signs

A former TNA World Champion and Knockouts World Champion has been granted her release from the company, while Tasha Steelz has confirmed she's re-signed.

Steelz told Denise Salcedo with Instinct Culture that she decided to re-sign with TNA Wrestling, and TNA later confirmed the news, with Steelz revealing to Salcedo that it took her a couple of days to decide whether she wanted to stay with the company that she's been with for the better part of seven years.

"One thing about me is I’m a loyal girl and I like to stay loyal, and I know that this Knockouts Division from day one has helped me," Steelz told Salcedo. "A lot of women in the division have helped me and there’s no way I can turn my back on these ladies. So I have to stick around. I have to stay. I love my ladies very much.”

Steelz has captured both the Knockouts World Championship and the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship, both times with Kiera Hogan, during her tenure with the company.

She's currently a key member of the Order 4 stable headlined by Mustafa Ali, who is preparing to defend his TNA International Championship at Slammiversary on Sunday, June 28.

Tessa Blanchard departs TNA

On the same day that Steelz re-signed, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has reported that Tessa Blanchard's second tenure with TNA Wrestling has come to an end just weeks ahead of the company's marquee pay-per-view.

"Sources claimed to Fightful that Blanchard asked for her release from the company and secured it. We did not hear of a reason for the departure. We're told that her status with CMLL has not changed," Ross Sapp wrote in his report Tuesday afternoon.

Sapp further added, "The common belief is that CMLL wanted Tessa Blanchard to choose between them and TNA. As they pay and book her more, she asked for her release."

Tessa Blanchard | impactwrestling.com

The embattled star returned to TNA Wrestling at Final Resolution back in December of 2024. She began a program with Jordynne Grace and defeated the now WWE SmackDown Superstar on her way out of the company.

Blanchard then moved on to challenge Masha Slamovich for the TNA Knockouts World Championship at Rebellion, but failed to win the title for the second time in her career. Tessa's final match for TNA came last month, when she defeated Harley Hudson on the May 28 (filmed May 15) edition of Thursday Night iMPACT!

Tessa has been much more active for CMLL as of late, most recently competing at CMLL Domingo Familiar in Mexico City, Mexico this past Sunday.