Tessa Blanchard Makes TNA Return At Final Resolution
Tessa Blanchard is back in TNA.
Blanchard made her return at the TNA Final Resolution event from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. Blanchard appeared in the ring dressed in black and attacked Jordynne Grace after Grace's match against Rosemary ended in a no-contest.
Blanchard dropped Grace with a vicious DDT and then stood in the middle of the ring and removed her mask as the audience loudly booed her. After the encounter, Blanchard was quickly interviewed backstage. She said that she reminded Grace and everyone whose name helped build TNA that she was back and she was there to take what's hers.
Blanchard has long history with TNA and at one time was the Impact World Heavyweight Champion. Blanchard defeated Sami Callihan to win that title -- the first for a woman in the company's history. She's also a multiple times Knockouts Champion.
Blanchard infamously left the company while she was world champion in 2020. Blanchard was away from TNA because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the company ended her contract just a few days before it expired. After that happened, she was stripped of the Impact World Heavyweight Championship.
After her run in TNA, Blanchard spent time in the WOW promotion. Most recently, she worked for CMLL.
Blanchard carries some heavy baggage with her. In 2020 multiple women who shared locker rooms with her alleged bullying and racism from Blanchard. Blanchard has denied those allegations.
She's only made one stop in the WWE and that was in the first-ever Mae Young Classic Tournament.
