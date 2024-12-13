Latest Reporting On Tessa Blanchard Returning To TNA; CMLL Confirms Departure
Tessa Blanchard appears to heading back to TNA.
Multiple outlets are now reporting that the former Impact World Champion is returning to the company four years after her controversial departure.
Mike Johnson of PWInsider says that Blanchard was flown into Atlanta ahead of tonight's Final Resolution PPV and it's expected she'll be part of the TV taping.
CMLL has since confirmed Blanchard's departure amid the reports that she's returning to TNA. The CMLL Women's World Tag Team Championship have been vacated as a result and new champions will be crowned in 2025.
Tessa Blanchard left TNA back in 2020 after bullying allegations surfaced, which included the alleged use of racial slurs towards La Rosa Negra.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has spoken to several talent in WWE, AEW and TNA about Blanchard, many of whom who are reportedly in disbelief over the news.
"The news was kept away from the entire roster as of the time of the details emerging, and even many of the staff who are usually in the know. We're told this was done intentionally, as there was fear of backlash internally. There are some people that remain with the company that have remained friends with Tessa, but one person in the know said that the hope is that there's enough new talent to work with that haven't soured on her. Another source believes Blanchard will be on "best behavior" as this is a major opportunity."- Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select
Additionally, Ross Sapp was told that the decision to bring Blanchard back was made by a top person in Anthem, but it was not new President Carlos Silva as he just joined the company.
Current plans call for Blanchard to work with Jordynne Grace ahead of her expected departure from TNA. The loss of Grace, Speedball Mike Bailey and Josh Alexander is believed to be part of the motivation to give Tessa Blanchard a second chance.
