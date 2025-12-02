Major Update On AMC Emerging As Favorite For TNA's Media Rights (Exclusive)

TNA Wrestling will have a new home in 2026, and all signs point to it being AMC.

Last month, The Takedown on SI exclusively reported that AMC had emerged as a contender for TNA's media rights. The company had been shopping its programming to different networks throughout 2025, with the expectation within the television industry being that a new deal would be announced by the end of the year.

Late on Monday night, AMC's official social media channels posted a teaser featuring a live crowd cheering alongside text that read "1.15.26." This date would align with Jan. 15, a date that TNA iMPACT! would presumably air in its regular Thursday night time slot.

While the social tease strongly hints at it, several sources across both the TV and wrestling industries indicated to The Takedown on SI that the belief is that TNA's programming, at least in part, but possibly in full, is heading to the AMC Networks.

Following The Takedown on SI's November report about AMC surfacing as a contender for the TNA media rights, more than a handful of TNA talent across all levels of the card spoke with The Takedown and indicated that promotional material for 2026 was in the process of being filmed and put together. Several of them outright noted that they were of the belief that the material would be for AMC, though not all were sure of it.

TNA President Carlos Silva has previously told The Takedown that the promotion was hoping to have media rights locked down and announced for 2026 by Bound For Glory, though AMC's name began to surface internally within the company and TV industry around that time instead.

AMC Expanding to Wrestling

TNA President Carlos Silva has spent much of 2025 seeking a new home for the company's media rights. | TNA Wrestling - The Takedown on SI

When speaking with The Takedown over the summer, Silva indicated that he and Creative Artists Agency believed TNA's media rights were valued between $7 million and $10 million. Several WWE-affiliated networks were thought to have been involved in exploring making a bid for TNA programming, and sources said at the time there was even openness from certain parties involved to explore moving to Wednesday to oppose AEW if the right deal came along.

It is not known at this time if the company managed to secure the numbers it sought for a deal. It is also unclear if additional live programming would be added under the terms of a new agreement.

AMC is traditionally known for its lineage of hit dramas such as "Breaking Bad" and "The Walking Dead." It has never ever aired pro wrestling, nor have its sister stations BBC America, IFC, Sundance TV, or We TV.

The AMC Networks are majority-owned by James Dolan's family, as he also oversees Madison Square Garden Sports, Madison Square Garden Entertainment, the MSG Network, and the daily operations of the New York Knicks and New York Rangers.

Additionally, AMC Networks supports several streaming services, including AMC+. TNA has its own subscription service (TNA+) that currently airs TNA programming. It is not clear whether or not its shows would stay there, or shift entirely to the AMC Networks.

As noted in our November report, industry experts estimate AMC's flagship network to have a reach of around 60 million homes, which is likely more than double what TNA's current reach is with AXS TV. That particular network is owned by Anthem Sports & Entertainment, TNA's parent company.

MORE: TNA Reportedly Targeting Former AEW Star — But An AEW Reunion Is Still Possible

TNA also receives additional audience reach through its partnership with WWE, which frequently sees TNA talent featured on WWE NXT on The CW and occasionally WWE's main roster programming. Current WWE NXT star and former TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace even posted to X in response to the AMC announcement, all but confirming the news.

As of press time, TNA has events announced through this week in El Paso, as well as a generic announcement for the Genesis pay-per-view in January in Dallas. No date has been listed for the show as of yet, nor have TV tapings been announced. It is likely the debut, teased to be Jan. 15, would be in line with the lead-up to the Genesis show.