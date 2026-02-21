Britt Baker Reveals the Reason She Quit Full-Time Dentistry

Dr. Britt Baker DMD.

The D, M, D helped Baker get over in AEW and made her one of the company's first-ever homegrown stars. Coming out of the pandemic in 2021, Baker was sizzling as the top woman in AEW, and a lot of that momentum came from her side gig as a real dentist.

Baker infamously worked herself through dental school while she trained to be a pro wrestler. Rather than give up the dentistry dream once her pro wrestling commitments grew, Baker maintained her practice and worked with patients on her wrestling off days.

It appears that side gig isn't the same as it used to be. In an interview with Adam Glyn, Baker revealed that she doesn't practice dentistry full-time any longer. The reason was shocking and sad. She began to receive death threats from passionate wrestling fans.

"Not full-time anymore," Baker said of her dentistry job. "As much as I love the wrestling fans, they're a little passionate. Sometimes for their own good and my own safety. It got a little carried away sometimes with scary wrestling fans wanting to come kill me because I'm a bad guy."

Baker has been inactive in AEW for over a year. Her last match was in November of 2024 on an episode of AEW Dynamite. On that show and in that match, Baker defeated Penelope Ford.

Britt Baker confirms that she is not retired from pro wrestling

Though she hasn't been wrestling, Baker says she isn't retired and to stay tuned for what's next with her.

"Yeah, maybe," Baker said in the same interview. "I just love that the fans are still talking about me. Keep the chatter up because I love it. Stay tuned ... I would not say I'm retired."

Baker is a former AEW Women's World Champion. She wrestled against Ruby Riott in the first-ever AEW Grand Slam event inside Arthur Ashe Stadium in 2021. Baker was also the first-ever winner of the women's Owen Hart Cup tournament for AEW in 2022.

Baker has wrestled huge matches inside the women's division of AEW and was the first woman to sign with the company when it started in 2019. Baker's top feuds have been against Mercedes Mone, Toni Storm, Thunder Rosa, Hikaru Shida, and others.

Like Baker, Rosa has been away from AEW for quite a while. She is scheduled to maker her return to the ring this week on AEW Collision. Rosa is facing Julia Hart in her return match.

