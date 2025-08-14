TNA Open To Moving And Opposing AEW As Part Of Media Rights Discussions (Exclusive)
TNA’s media rights are on the market, and there could be a seismic shift in the wrestling landscape brewing as a result.
The Takedown on SI has been closely monitoring TNA's ongoing media distribution discussions. Last month, TNA President Carlos Silva indicated that the company, alongside Creative Artists Agency, was evaluating the rights at an average annual value of between $7 million and $10 million, with a variety of distribution platforms in the running.
While August is not typically a newsworthy period for media rights, this year has been an anomaly. Earlier this month, WWE inked a deal with ESPN and Disney that will see the “Worldwide Leader” carry WWE Premium Live Events starting in 2026, and the entity is open to acquiring WWE’s full video library, should it become available. Additionally, TKO spun UFC into a gigantic $7.7 billion distribution deal with Paramount to air its shows on Paramount+.
Silva previously told The Takedown on SI that TNA was hoping to have new media rights lined up around Bound For Glory in October. However, in a conversation on Wednesday, he indicated that the recent movement in deals for WWE and UFC has changed the playing field for TNA and led to more conversations scheduled for later this month. The TNA president now claims there is “positive momentum” in the negotiations.
The question has permeated, however, as to where TNA could land. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer noted two weeks ago that The CW or A&E could emerge as a potential home for TNA, which is noteworthy considering both have WWE ties. Currently, The CW hosts WWE NXT on Tuesdays, while A&E airs WWE-produced documentary content.
The Takedown on SI has learned in recent days that the rumor mill regarding those networks has picked up significant steam.
Multiple independent sources tell The Takedown on SI that there have at least been discussions of TNA moving to a WWE-associated network, and that the company is even open to shifting from Thursday to Wednesday nights to go head-to-head with AEW Dynamite.
While it was not directly indicated that the destination would be The CW, it was expressed to The Takedown on SI that The CW’s interest in the promotion is legitimate, and that some WWE stakeholders would like TNA to be a part of the network.
It is not clear how far those discussions have progressed, and it was stressed that nothing has been signed as of yet.
When asked directly about the rumors on Wednesday, Silva acknowledged the ongoing nature of the media rights discussions, saying that more meetings would be held later this month and that no deals have been completed at this time. He did not, however, deny the rumor of the conversations to run against AEW.
Currently, the original series “Family Law” and “Good Cop/Bad Cop” air in the 8 p.m. through 10 p.m. ET timeslots on The CW against AEW Dynamite.
After being asked further about the notion of going head-to-head with AEW, Silva told The Takedown on SI that any possible move TNA makes is not done on the basis of competition, but rather, it would be about what is in the company’s best interests.
Multiple sources believed WWE has some degree of influence in the TNA media rights discussions with a potential partner involved, but Silva said that WWE’s relationship with TNA, at this juncture, has not extended beyond the talent exchange and promotion that viewers have seen throughout 2025.
He had also acknowledged that The CW and A&E were in the running for TNA programming in a previous interview with The Takedown.
Meanwhile, Meltzer claimed on Wrestling Observer Radio Wednesday night that WWE wants to make TNA the No. 2 promotion in the business, and is actively seeking to harm AEW. He said this was evidenced by WWE exploring holding John Cena’s last match on Dec. 27, a date that would counter-program AEW Worlds End. WWE had been shopping it earlier in the year for Dec. 13 instead.
Meltzer also added that it “isn't the only thing, there is so much going on that will probably be breaking in the next couple of months when it comes to different things. They really want TNA to become the other promotion because they can control TNA.”
TNA currently airs its programming on AXS TV (an Anthem Sports & Entertainment-owned property, like TNA) and through the TNA+ app.
The Latest in WWE, AEW, & More
Limited Details Emerge On Naomi’s Canceled Match On WWE Raw
Karrion Kross Reveals Why WWE Contract Negotiations Fell Apart
R-Truth Declares His Pro Wrestling GOAT And It's Exactly Who You Think It Is
Update On The Hardy Boyz And Dudley Boyz TNA Match At Bound For Glory (Exclusive)