CM Punk and Drew McIntyre Trade Barbs Over WWE 2K26 Cover

Drew McIntyre versus CM Punk is the feud that keeps on giving. It doesn't matter that they're each the world champions on two different shows. The pair always finds ways to let each other know how they truly feel about each other.

The last time Punk and McIntyre were in the ring together was at Survivor Series inside War Games. The Vision, along with Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre, were victorious over CM Punk's team of avengers.

The last time they were in a singles match against each other was at Bad Blood 2024 inside Hell in a Cell. A match like Hell in a Cell is supposed to end feuds for the near future. In the case of Punk and McIntyre, though, it doesn't seem like their feud will ever end.

Drew McIntyre | WWE

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk spoke with talkSPORT on Friday morning to discuss the release of the newest wrestling video game, WWE 2K26, and everything Punk has going on inside the ring at the moment.

McIntyre calls Punk a "junkie" and Punk responds

After McIntyre admitted he felt frustrated over Punk and Roman Reigns' comments about the WWE Championship and SmackDown on a recent episode of Raw, he wasn't in the mood to hold back when speaking about Punk later. McIntyre spoke with talkSPORT soon before Punk had the chance to speak with them and said WWE 2K26 would do terribly in sales since Punk is on the cover.

"If you want to sell some games you put my sexy face, my sexy body in there. This guy [CM Punk] looks like a junkie. They're not gonna sell that to anyone out there, they're gonna think 'is that Junkie hero?' or something." Drew McIntyre with talkSPORT

The World Heavyweight Champion responded as only he could.

"I mean, has Drew ever been on the cover? Okay, so maybe there’s a little bit of jealousy. There’s a little bit of envy there, you know? I don’t know what else to say beyond that...If Drew was on the cover, we could do the 15 staples on the top of his head that I put in his head in Hell in the Cell. Maybe that’ll sell covers. I don’t know." CM Punk

It's evident the two won't be feuding on WWE television anytime soon given the landscape of the promotion, but they still find ways to hate each other even from afar.

Punk says Scotland wouldn't buy Drew's cover

Drew McIntyre has yet to appear on the cover of a WWE 2K video game. Roman Reigns graced the cover of the video game last year for WWE 2K25. In response to McIntyre's jab, Punk went as far as to say McIntyre's own home country would disrespect him.

"I don’t even think people in Scotland would buy it if Drew was on the cover. You know, he’s a Rangers fan. Yeah, says enough, right?" CM Punk on Drew McIntyre

McIntyre infamously failed to capture Damian Priest's World Heavyweight Championship in front of his home country at Clash at the Castle 2024, partially due to interference from CM Punk.

