Chelsea Green Reveals What She Did To Get A Match In AAA

Chelsea Green has been having the best run of her WWE career recently, becoming the inaugural WWE Women's United States Champion, capturing said title twice, and winning the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships alongside NXT's Ethan Page.

Green reveals that a lot of the matches she's gotten outside of her home brand of SmackDown have come about due to her "begging" producers and higher-ups.

Begging Undertaker to work AAA

While he might not be "The Deadman' in the ring anymore, The Undertaker still has a pivotal role in WWE as he works as one of the creatives for AAA alongside Jeremy Borash and others.

During an appearance on Notsam Wrestling, Chelsea Green spoke about how she ended up getting booked in AAA.

"So when I first got the call to go to AAA, it's because I begged Undertaker...Like every single show that I'm on I beg the producers." Chelsea Green, Notsam Wrestling

She talks about how she tracked down The Undertaker's number through Maxxine Dupri's husband Kam Hendrix, who appeared on WWE LFG alongside Undertaker, before getting to Michelle McCool, who gave her it.

Green also mentions that she didn't know she and Ethan Page would be booked together, and that she just wanted to work in AAA in any capacity. In the case of her bringing the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships on SmackDown, Green says that she didn't ask anyone to do so and that might have angered some people.

Chelsea Green & Ethan Page | WWE

Chelsea Green is down to one championship at the moment

The January 2nd episode of SmackDown was an up-and-down show for Chelsea Green as she lost her WWE Women's United States title to Giulia with help from Kiana James, but it was also the night that saw Matt Cardona make a return to the company after being released back in 2020.

Green jokes about the situation with Sam Roberts, saying that it was a "great moment for my husband, terrible moment for me."

Earlier this week, Chelsea Green made an appearance on TMZ Sports and talked about how brutal and physical her match with Giulia was.

"I'm lucky to have hair left after that match, I was limping on both legs. It was definitely like a Japanese Strong Style match, and I've been to Japan. That was the hardest Japanese Strong Style match I've ever had." Chelsea Green

