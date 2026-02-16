The Hardys Confirm Negotiations With WWE

Fans who want to see The Hardys do more in WWE will likely be thrilled by the recent comments from the TNA World Tag Team Champions.

TNA Wrestling's Matt and Jeff Hardy recently spoke with Alistair McGeorge of METRO. During the interview, Matt Hardy revealed that, despite being under contract with TNA, the duo is in constant negotiations with WWE and teased that we could be seeing them do something for the company again in the near future.

"We're in constant negotiations with WWE about doing some more stuff," Matt Hardy revealed. "We will do more with them. It was very important to us to stay at TNA as opposed to becoming a WWE full-time act [again]. In TNA, we're going to be put in a position to succeed, and we can contribute, and we can help the company grow and be better.

"And the relationship with WWE has been great. Anytime we've interacted with Shawn Michaels, he was absolutely awesome – Triple H, whoever, we've got along with everybody really good. I think you're going to see some more cool Hardy Boyz moments in WWE before it's all said and done in 2026."

The Hardys last WWE appearance resulted in Jeff Hardy getting injured

Matt and Jeff Hardy last appeared on WWE programming as the NXT Tag Team Champions at Halloween Havoc last October. The legendary duo lost the titles that night to DarkState in a Broken Rules match.

During that match, Jeff Hardy suffered an unfortunate injury, which resulted in bulging discs in his neck. Despite the injury, Jeff has done his best to work through the pain. While surgery is a potential option, he's noted that he's looking to avoid that if possible.

The Charismatic Enigma revealed on a recent episode of the I Love Wrestling Podcast that after speaking with a neurosurgeon, he learned the injury will heal naturally over time. So he's taking the route of working alongside the TNA medical team to help him get through it in the meantime.

Since the injury in October, Jeff has only worked one singles match, which saw him pick up a win over Mustafa Ali late last month on TNA iMPACT. Jeff admitted in the same interview that he likely naturally aggravated the injury a little bit in that match, but he's definitely better than he was a few months ago.

While a bulging disc can typically heal in four to six weeks, for someone with a job like Jeff Hardy's, it will naturally take longer.

