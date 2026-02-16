Joe Hendry Reveals Special Skill Adopted From John Cena and CM Punk (Exclusive)

The business landscape of pro wrestling changed when WWE and TNA officially partnered up at the beginning of 2025.

In 2024, Jordynne Grace and a few other TNA stars kicked in the forbidden door and appeared on WWE television. By the time 2025 rolled around, a complete business partnership between the two companies was executed. Inside the agreement, both TNA and NXT would share talent across both weekly television shows and specialty events.

Because of the working relationship, various stars in TNA got to work in the brighter lights of NXT. Mike Santana, Grace, The Hardys, and other top TNA acts worked MXT last year, and each had varying degrees of success.

The man who earned the most from the unique business relationship was Joe Hendry. Hendry made himself a popular name in TNA because of a catchy entrance theme song and crowd-engaging gimmick. And when he crossed over from TNA into NXT, the popularity continued to grow.

It was a top guy skill that helped Joe Hendry manage his time across NXT and TNA

In an exclusive interview with The Takedown on SI, Hendry talked about the WWE and TNA business relationship. He also opened up about how he adopted a main-event-level skill to help balance what were at times competing interests for him across NXT and TNA.

"When you're a champion in professional wrestling, there isn't a balance," Hendry said. "If you're a champion in professional wrestling, you have additional responsibilities, and when you're in that spot, you're just trying to do the best job that you can and represent the companies that you're performing for. I have had the chance to talk to top guys like John Cena and CM Punk. The way they approach the business seems to be that you attack whatever is next.

"I've heard Triple H talk about being present in the moment of whatever is next. For example, I'm doing media, so my focus is on representing the company in the best way that I can and represent NXT the best way that I can ... As Triple H says about being present, you're you're giving to your present moment. You're giving everything to the task that is in front of you. And I think that's the best way to approach professional wrestling and manage your schedule when there's a lot of things going."

Joe Hendry spent time as the TNA World Champion while working in NXT, but he signed a full-time contract with WWE in November of 2025. Now, Hendry is the NXT Champion and heading into the busiest time of the year for WWE as one of it's top champions.

Regarding the TNA partnership as a whole, Hendry said it's been beneficial to both companies.

"It's a partnership that's benefited everybody," Hendry said "It's benefited the talent in NXT has benefited the talent in TNA. It's benefited me personally and I feel it's benefited both companies as well. I'm grateful to to both NXT and TNA ... There was a period of time where I was performing for both extremely regularly. So, credit to both TNA and NXT and WWE for facilitating the move for me to WWE."

