New TNA World Champion Joe Hendry Says He Could Hang With John Cena On The Microphone
The new TNA World Champion, Joe Hendry, is talking a big game since winning the title at TNA Genesis on Sunday night.
In a post-title win interview with Busted Open Radio, Hendry spoke on possibly wrestling John Cena and said that he could hang with Cena in a promo battle on the microphone.
MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Joe Hendry Reveals Why He Wants To Wrestle John Cena
“When he gets that microphone, he tells the truth," Hendry said on the show. "And I honestly believe that people haven't seen what I can truly do on the microphone yet. I feel so comfortable going out there with nothing prepared — If you don't invite that challenge to even to try and step up, then you're not challenging yourself. I know how powerful he is on that microphone, but I believe that I can hang with John Cena.”
With WWE and TNA officially announcing a partnership last week, the chance of seeing a Hendry vs. Cena battle is more likely than ever.
Hendry won the TNA World Championship from Nic Nemeth in the main event of Genesis on Sunday night. It was his second opportunity to win the championship with Nemeth holding the belt.
Prior to Genesis, Cena acknowledged the WWE partnership with TNA with a cryptic Instagram post. With the partnership in full bloom, the NXT Tag Team Champions, Fraxiom, appeared on the show during The Hardys vs. Rascalz TNA Tag Team Championship Match. Also, Cora Jade confronted TNA Knockouts Champion, Masha Slamovich, in the ring after she successfully defended her title against Rosemary.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Raw on Netflix Preview (01/20/25): Start Time, Date, How to Watch, Match Card, Live Stream & More
Joe Hendry Thanked All Those Who Believed After Winning TNA World Championship
Exclusive: Nic Nemeth Shares Frustrating WWE Vince McMahon Story