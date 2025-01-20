WWE Raw on Netflix Preview (01/20/25): Start Time, Date, How to Watch, Match Card, Live Stream & More
It's hard to believe but there are only two episodes of Monday Night Raw left before the Royal Rumble takes place in Indianapolis on February 1.
The annual Men's Royal Rumble Match is shaping up to be an all-timer as Roman Reigns, John Cena, CM Punk, Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre have all declared for the over the top rope challenge. The latter two men are set to wage war way ahead of the Royal Rumble as The Visionary and The Scottish Warrior met in the main event tonight at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX.
On the heels of her historic win last week on Raw, Lyra Valkyria will speak to the WWE Universe for the first time as the Women's Intercontinental Champion. The crowd in Dallas will also hear from Jey Uso, Sami Zayn and WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield.
Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston meantime, are done attempting to talk and will instead return to action tonight. So will Damage CTRL and two members of the Pure Fusion Collective.
Here's everything we know about tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw on Netflix:
Seth Rollins battles Drew McIntyre in the main event
Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre both have their sights set on winning next month's Royal Rumble match and punching their ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 41. After last week's contentious exchange on the microphone, however, they've both agreed to give the fans in Dallas a little appetizer. It's a WrestleMania XL rematch as Rollins and McIntyre face off in the main event on Netflix.
Lyra Valkyria is your first ever WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion
Lyra Valkyria made his history last week on Raw when she defeated Dakota Kai to become the inaugural WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion. It's one thing to win a title, it's another thing entirely to defend it. Will someone step up to the plate and become Lyra's first challenger when the champ appears in Dallas tonight?
Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston are done trying to talk
Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston have spent the last several weeks trying to explain and justify their actions toward Big E during the New Day 10 Year Celebration, but they've been shut down at every turn. Since no one wants to hear them speak, Woods and Kingston are ready to fight and they'll return to action tonight on Raw.
IYO SKY and Dakota Kai seek revenge against Pure Fusion Collective
Dakota Kai came within an eyelash of capturing the Women's Intercontinental Championship last week, and no doubt should be under consideration for a rematch. First things first, she and IYO SKY have revenge on the brain. Damage CTRL owes Pure Fusion Collective some payback for taking out Kairi Sane a few weeks ago. They'll look to collect those receipts during a tag team match in Dallas.
Sami Zayn has something to say
Sami Zayn has devoted the past several months of his career to helping Roman Reigns and the Bloodline regain control on the Anoaʻi family. Is he ready to finally focus on himself and get back on a track to becoming a World Champion? Did Seth Rollins' words last week hit home? Zayn will address the WWE Universe tonight.
Jey Uso to address Gunther ahead his World Title Opportunity at Saturday Night's Main Event
Go ahead and call him Saturday Night's 'Main Event' Jey Uso. The former Intercontinental Champion has the biggest opportunity of his career this Saturday when he challenges Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship in San Antonio. Less than a week away from their match, Jey will have some things to say tonight to Ring General.
JBL will be on Raw... but why?
WWE Hall of Famer and native Texan John Bradshaw Layfield is coming to Dallas to make his Raw on Netflix debut. He's already made it known that he wants one last shot at John Cena before his retirement tour comes to an end. What could the former WWE Champion possibly have up his sleeve tonight?
How to Watch WWE Raw Tonight:
Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to Monday Night Raw
WWE Raw Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m.ET / 5 p.m. PT
WWE Raw Location
Location: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Match Card (Announced)
Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre
Lyra Valkyria makes her first appearance as the Women's Intercontinental Champion
The New Day are back action
Damage CTRL vs. Pure Fusion Collective
Sami Zayn will address the WWE Universe
Jey Uso will speak ahead of his World Heavyweight Championship Match at Saturday Night's Main Event
WWE Hall of Famer JBL to make an appearance
