Update On AEW Double Or Nothing Location
AEW's Double Or Nothing PPV event might be in for a new location this year.
WWE will be holding WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas on April 19th and April 20th. The two-day event at Allegiant Stadium is just five weeks before AEW's yearly Double Or Nothing PPV event, which has always taken place during Memorial Day weekend.
What makes that interesting is that Las Vegas has been the traditional home for AEW Double Or Nothing since the event's inception in 2019. The event has a gambling theme to it, so Las Vegas has been the logical choice.
Double Or Nothing had to be held in Jacksonville in 2020 and 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic, but every other Double Or Nothing event has been in Las Vegas (twice at the T-Mobile Arena, twice at the MGM Grand Garden Arena). The first incarnatin of the event in 2019 was AEW's first-ever show.
A new report from Fightful Select notes that the show will likely take place outside of Las Vegas in 2025. WWE holding WrestleMania in the city just five weeks earlier is a major factor in this, as market saturation could make ticket sales difficult.
In 2022, AEW drew over 14,000 fans to the T-Mobile Arena for their Double Or Nothing PPV (headlined by "Hangman" Adam Page vs. CM Punk). WWE scheduled Money In The Bank for Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas just five weeks later, on July 2nd. The ticket sales for WWE's show were very slow, and WWE was forced to move the event from Allegiant Stadium to the much smaller MGM Grand Garden Arena — where they ended up selling about 12,000 tickets.
AEW appears to have learned a lesson from what happened to their rival promotion back in 2022, and that lesson is more pronounced now that WWE's business is hot. It's going to be very difficult for AEW to fill an arena just five weeks after a two-day WrestleMania event in the same city.
Fightful's report doesn't list any possible replacement city for the Double Or Nothing event this year. This is merely speculation, but if the company is looking to book a city with long-term ties to gambling, Atlantic City might make some sense. Of course, they could really book the event almost anywhere and just put poker chips on the signage anyway.
AEW has held tapings at Atlantic City's Boardwalk Hall in the past. They drew just under 6,000 fans for a Dynamite there in February 2022, as well as 3,000 fans for a Rampage event in November 2022. The venue hosted WrestleMania 4 and WrestleMania 5 back in the 1980s, and it is a very unique looking venue.
