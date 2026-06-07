Steve Maclin and Knockouts Division Member Released by TNA

Steve Maclin and Myla Grace have been released from their TNA contracts.

According to a report from Fightful, Maclin and Grace requested their releases and came to terms with the company on Sunday.

Maclin was a key figure at the top of the TNA card as the company moved its television product over to AMC at the beginning of the year, feuding with Mike Santana over the TNA World Championship.

As part of the storyline, Maclin was fired by TNA. He assaulted TNA officials and was kicked out of the company. Santana requested that he be allowed back in so he could exact revenge on him during a match. The two collided at TNA Sacrifice in March of this year and also wrestled on an episode of TNA Impact in May. In both instances, Santana was victorious.

As for Grace, Fightful reported earlier this week that she did not have a non-compete clause in her contract, allowing her to work wherever she chooses following her release from TNA.

Maclin and his wife, current ROH Women's Pure Champion Deonna Purrazzo, put on a special charity pro wrestling event last night in New Jersey called Battle for the Brave, and it raised money for the Tunnel to Towers organization. Tunnel to Towers provides assistance to military workers, first responders, and their families.

Maclin is a former Marine who has completed two deployments in Afghanistan. In the show's main event, The Hardy Boyz defeated The Verdict. Maclin participated in the Battle For The Brave Cup Gauntlet along with Kris Statlander and others. Richard Holliday won the match and the cup.

Where will Steve Maclin end up after his TNA departure?

Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo | Deonna Purrazzo

Where might Maclin end up? Alongside his wife, Purrazzo, is a good bet at this point. Though Maclin worked at TNA during the company's open relationship with WWE and NXT, Maclin was not a part of key crossover storylines between the two companies over the last year.

Maclin likely wouldn't have a regular spot on the main AEW card as of this moment, but would certainly add value to the ROH brand, where Purrazzo is currently a champion. Purrazzo debuted for Tony Khan and AEW in January of 2024 and had a handful of matches on the AEW roster, but then was absent from television.

Purrazzo returned to action as part of the ROH brand and became the first-ever ROH Women's Pure Champion at the end of last year.