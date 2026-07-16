TNA Announces Release of Tag Team

Multiple names have left TNA in recent weeks, and the company has announced the release of two more.

The past month-plus has seen plenty of turnover within TNA, as Tommy Dreamer, Mike Santana, Steve Maclin, Eric Young, and Tessa Blanchard have left the promotion. Myla Grace recently left the company as well.

Santana, Young, Blanchard, and Maclin were all former world champions, while Dreamer was a longtime member of the backstage team, particularly in creative.

Now, TNA has confirmed the departure of more wrestlers in a new press release, continuing this series of exits.

TNA releases Sinner & Saint

Sinner & Saint wrestle Brock and CW Anderson | TNAwrestling.com

TNA has released Judas Icarus and Travis Williams, collectively known as Sinner & Saint. Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer first broke the news before TNA confirmed their departure in a press release.

In the announcement, the company simply wished Sinner & Saint well in their future endeavors. Further details were not provided in the announcement, so there is no word on why TNA released Icarus and Williams.

Sinner & Saint have not wrestled for TNA since the TNA television tapings on March 6. There, they lost to The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy). The match aired on the March 12th episode of TNA IMPACT.

Williams and Icarus made their TNA debuts at a TNA IMPACT taping in May 2024, where they lost to The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz). They continued to wrestle for the company on a frequent basis, and they formed the Northern Armory with former champion Josh Alexander. They later turned on Alexander and aligned with Eric Young during a feud between the former world champions.

Young turned on Williams and Icarus, and the duo remained part of TNA's tag team division until their last match in March. They have remained active on the independent scene, as they have competed at Love Pro Wrestling and Mystery Wrestling events, among others. Williams and Icarus were mainstays on the independent scene, especially in Canada, since before their arrival in TNA.

There is no word on what's next for Sinner & Saint. It's fair to assume that they will remain active by wrestling at independent events for the time being. Given that the duo never challenged for the tag team titles during their time in TNA, they will likely look forward to showcasing themselves and working with the plethora of talent that's available on the open market.