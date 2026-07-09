TNA Wrestling Re-Signs Two More Members of the Roster

Daria Rae is sticking around in TNA Wrestling for the foreseeable future.

The company has been undergoing some roster turnover, with former TNA World Heavyweight Champions Mike Santana, Eric Young, Steve Maclin, Sami Callihan and Tessa Blanchard all departing the company in recent weeks. But TNA has been able to retain a number of talents as well.

Trey Miguel, Tasha Steele and Allie have all signed contract extensions, and now Daria Rae — formerly known as Sonya Deville in WWE — has done the same.

"TNA Wrestling Director of Operations Daria Rae has re-signed with the company, it was confirmed today, as first reported by Fightful," TNA said in a statement.

"Daria has shaken things up in TNA, going head-to-head with TNA’s Director of Authority, Santino Marella. Speaking about why she loves being with TNA, in an interview earlier this year with The Sportster, Daria said: 'There is more passion, heart, soul and pure talent in this company than I think, arguably, anywhere else in sports entertainment today.'"

Rich Swann has also re-signed with TNA Wrestling

Rae's new agreement comes on the heels of Wednesday's announcement that former TNA World Heavyweight Champion Rich Swann had also agreed to a new deal to stay with the company.

“Ladies and gentlemen, your boy, Mr. All Night Long, Rich Swann, has re-signed with Total Nonstop Action, baby. Yes, indeedy," Swann told the Daily Star. "I really believe in this company and I feel great. We’re killing it every Thursday night on AMC and TNA+. I’ve been a part of TNA since 2018… and to have this freaking spot, it just feels awesome.”

TNA Wrestling is coming off a very successful Slammiversary pay-per-view, where Nic Nemeth defeated Mike Santana in the main event to become a two-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion. And the stage is now set for one of the biggest title matches in company history.

Nic Nemeth | TNA Wrestling

Nemeth will defend the gold against reigning TNA World Tag Team Champion Jeff Hardy on the July 30 edition of Thursday Night iMPACT!, which will air on AMC in the United States. This will be the first time that Nemeth and Hardy have faced each other one-on-one in 16 years.

In the meantime, two of the company's former world champions are reportedly on their way to WWE.

Mike Santana's contract is reportedly up in the very near future, if it hasn't expired already, and WWE has been rumored to have interest for quite some time. Eric Young asked for his release last week and was granted it. He will reportedly be returning to NXT as a coach/performer, similar to Shawn Spears.