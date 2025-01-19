WWE and TNA Announced a new Multi Year Partnership: What that Might Mean for Wrestling Collectors
Recently WWE and TNA announced a multi-year agreement that continued their “unprecedented crossover opportunities for NX superstars and TNA Wrestling stars” per a joint release from both companies. The statements went on to say that it would allow talent from both brands to gain more exposure by appearing within crossovers. Essentially this will look like more of what fans have seen since this collaboration started with then TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace making an appearance at the 2024 WWE Women’s Royal Rumble.
Since then several TNA Stars have made appearances at NXT including more appearances and matches from Jordynne Grace, the extremely popular Joe Hendry, Knockouts mainstay Rosemary, and current Knockouts champ Masha Slamovich. Likewise NXT stars like Tatum Paxley, Wolfgang, and up and coming star Sol Ruca have wrestled on the TNA Impact weekly show and TNA pay per views.
WWE Topps Now Has Arrived Featuring Autographs and Relics from The Rock, Roman Reigns, and more
So the question is what this continued collaboration means for collectors and fans in terms of new collectibles or trading cards. My hope is that some of the wrestlers that were featured in NXT from TNA could find themselves having cards with Topps and possible action figures from Mattel. Although it’s possible but improbable for stars like the previously mentioned Grace and Hendry to be in the upcoming Topps Chrome WWE release, what’s more likely is that certain TNA stars would be included in future products including future Topps Chrome WWE releases. Perhaps if there was an NXT exclusive product like Topps had made in the past we might see TNA star autos or TNA specific inserts. Fans will have to wait and see but I’m cautiously optimistic that we’ll see Joe Hendry and other TNA stars in Topps products in the near future.