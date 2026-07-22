Mike Santana Proves Rumors True With WWE Debut Tuesday Night on NXT

It appears that WWE has added another free agent to the roster.

Former TNA World Heavyweight Champion Mike Santana had been rumored to be WWE bound following the recent expiration of his contract with TNA Wrestling, and he wasted little time in proving those reports to be accurate.

Tuesday night's edition of NXT from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida was headlined by a Street Fight for the Men's NXT Championship. Tony D'Angelo used Naraku's own mist against him, and took advantage of his opponent's temporary blindness to deliver a Dead to Rights slam through a table to pick up the victory. His subsequent celebration would soon be interrupted.

WOW!! 😱



A new face has stormed into NXT! pic.twitter.com/T0yp6lwHvO — WWE (@WWE) July 22, 2026

Mike Santana is no stranger to NXT, having competed on WWE's developmental brand on numerous occasions as a member of the TNA roster. It was a little over a year ago that he unsuccessfully challenged Trick Williams for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship live on The CW Network.

Just as they were with Blake Monroe, Ricky Saints and Naraku, commentary was very careful not to mention Santana by name when he arrived on screen for his official debut, despite the regular audience already being familiar with him. This could be an indication that a name change is in Santana's future, but that has not been confirmed at this time.

Santana has not wrestled since TNA Slammiversary late last month, where he dropped the TNA World Title to Nic Nemeth. Rumors of his departure started to make the rounds not long after, and there was some heavy speculation that the native New Yorker was going to make a surprise appearance at Saturday Night's Main Event over the weekend at Madison Square Garden.

Mike Santana | TNAWrestling.com

That obviously did not end up happening, as WWE apparently has opted to start Santana out with a stint in NXT.

He provides an instant boost to a main event scene that is being rebuilt around Tony D'Angelo, following the recent main roster graduations of Oba Femi, Ricky Saints, Ethan Page, Joe Hendry, Trick Williams and Je'Von Evans.

WWE NXT Results for July 21:

TONY D WINS 🔥@TonyDangeloWWE survives the street fight against Naraku and RETAINS the NXT Title! pic.twitter.com/6OE1FHyVKV — WWE (@WWE) July 22, 2026

Cutler James, Dion Lennox & Osiris Griffin defeated Saquon Shugars, Romeo Moreno & Noam Dar.



Lola Vice challenged Kendal Grey to an Underground Match for the NXT Women's Champion on August 4, and Grey accepted.



Keanu Carver defeated Hank Walker, and EK Prosper attacked Carver after the match was over.



Shiloh Hill bought a tooth from Danhausen using stolen crypto currency.



Jaida Parker defeated Nattie thanks to an assist from Thea Hail.



Shawn Spears defeated Niko Vance via Disqualification.



Reina Volcan defeated Skylar Raye to win her NXT debut match.

Tony D'Angelo defeated Naraku in a Street Fight to retain the Men's NXT Championship. Mike Santana debuted after the match, and stared down Tony D.