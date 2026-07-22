Mike Santana Proves Rumors True With WWE Debut Tuesday Night on NXT
It appears that WWE has added another free agent to the roster.
Former TNA World Heavyweight Champion Mike Santana had been rumored to be WWE bound following the recent expiration of his contract with TNA Wrestling, and he wasted little time in proving those reports to be accurate.
Tuesday night's edition of NXT from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida was headlined by a Street Fight for the Men's NXT Championship. Tony D'Angelo used Naraku's own mist against him, and took advantage of his opponent's temporary blindness to deliver a Dead to Rights slam through a table to pick up the victory. His subsequent celebration would soon be interrupted.
Mike Santana is no stranger to NXT, having competed on WWE's developmental brand on numerous occasions as a member of the TNA roster. It was a little over a year ago that he unsuccessfully challenged Trick Williams for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship live on The CW Network.
Just as they were with Blake Monroe, Ricky Saints and Naraku, commentary was very careful not to mention Santana by name when he arrived on screen for his official debut, despite the regular audience already being familiar with him. This could be an indication that a name change is in Santana's future, but that has not been confirmed at this time.
Santana has not wrestled since TNA Slammiversary late last month, where he dropped the TNA World Title to Nic Nemeth. Rumors of his departure started to make the rounds not long after, and there was some heavy speculation that the native New Yorker was going to make a surprise appearance at Saturday Night's Main Event over the weekend at Madison Square Garden.
That obviously did not end up happening, as WWE apparently has opted to start Santana out with a stint in NXT.
He provides an instant boost to a main event scene that is being rebuilt around Tony D'Angelo, following the recent main roster graduations of Oba Femi, Ricky Saints, Ethan Page, Joe Hendry, Trick Williams and Je'Von Evans.
WWE NXT Results for July 21:
- Cutler James, Dion Lennox & Osiris Griffin defeated Saquon Shugars, Romeo Moreno & Noam Dar.
Lola Vice challenged Kendal Grey to an Underground Match for the NXT Women's Champion on August 4, and Grey accepted.
Keanu Carver defeated Hank Walker, and EK Prosper attacked Carver after the match was over.
Shiloh Hill bought a tooth from Danhausen using stolen crypto currency.
Jaida Parker defeated Nattie thanks to an assist from Thea Hail.
Shawn Spears defeated Niko Vance via Disqualification.
Reina Volcan defeated Skylar Raye to win her NXT debut match.
- Tony D'Angelo defeated Naraku in a Street Fight to retain the Men's NXT Championship. Mike Santana debuted after the match, and stared down Tony D.
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino