TNA Reportedly Parts Ways With Major Backstage Names Including Josh Mathews And Christy Hemme (Exclusive Details)
Several changes are being made within TNA's infrastructure and it has led to the departure of several major players within the company.
PWInsider first reported TNA President Anthony Cicione has left the company and there is no clear replacement at this time. Cicione had been in the position for about a year and previously held the same role for Anthem Entertainment Group, TNA's parent company. He was not the only departure, however.
The report also indicated longtime broadcaster-turned-Senior Producer/Senior Director of Social Media Josh Mathews was let go, as was Christy Hemme. Hemme herself had been in charge of overseeing much of TNA's social content.
Several TNA sources indicated to The Takedown on SI they were very surprised by the news, especially as far as Cicione and Mathews were concerned. Cicione was said to be heavily involved in trying to grow TNA as far as scouting locations and venues, while also trying to set up the company to be in a better position for future media rights.
Mathews, meanwhile, was seen as a company mainstay. He had been with TNA since 2014 following his WWE departure, and was a consistent presence in a promotion that has seen plenty of turnover over the years.
The report also indicates a new executive has been brought in to oversee production, though it is not yet public as to who that will be. The Takedown on SI has reached out to TNA for comment, and will update this piece if the company responds.
