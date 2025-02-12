Tiffany Stratton Teases Unique WWE Women's Championship Belt
Is Tiffany Stratton planning on holding a special pink WWE Women's World Championship belt?
It sounds like it. Stratton teased a potential pink championship belt during a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez.
"You know, I say, 'Never say never. I'm Tiffany Stratton. I'm an icon living. I'm a legend living. So, never say never. I feel like a pink title would totally fit Tiffany Stratton, and it would embody everything that Tiffy Time is. So you'll have to wait and see, guys."
Tiffany Stratton, a former NXT Women's Champion, was called up to the main roster last year and this year became the Women's WWE Champion after she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on the year's first episode of Smackdown. She cashed it in on Nia Jax to win the title -- her first in WWE.
MORE: WWE Rumors: Major Tiffany Stratton WrestleMania 41 Update
Now, Stratton is primed for a major championship match at WrestleMania. Last week on Smackdown, Charlotte Flair exchanged words with Stratton in the ring. Flair won the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble and can now choose to face Stratton or Rhea Ripley for their respective titles.
On Smackdown, Stratton demanded that Charlotte choose her for WrestleMania.
