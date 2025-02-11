WWE Rumors: Drew McIntyre WrestleMania Plans Under Evaluation, Former AEW Stars WWE Bound?
It's officially WrestleMania season, which means let the rumors fly!
Creative discussions about WWE's biggest show of the year have been happening for months now, and you can expect to see more and more information about said discussions come into the public eye as the event draws closer.
Making its way around the internet this fine Tuesday is chatter about Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso, Jordynne Grace, and the potential for former AEW stars to sign with WWE.
Always keep it in the back of your mind, however, that rumors are just rumors. Nothing is a thing, until it's a thing. But here's what is being said.
Drew McIntyre's WrestleMania 41 plans may be up for reassessment
Drew McIntyre is reportedly heading toward a program and eventual match with Damian Priest at WrestleMania 41, but plans could potentially be changing. Dr. Chris Featherstone reported on X Tuesday that the creative team may have an open ear to what's being said amongst the usually contentious internet wrestling community.
"Sources within WWE have informed me that the online backlash of Drew McIntyre's potential WrestleMania opponent has opened up internal discussions to reevaluate current plans."
The catalyst for this renewed rivalry between former World Heavyweight Champions was McIntyre's highly discussed elimination from the Royal Rumble. Drew was then moved to SmackDown roster to begin the program with Priest and quickly qualified for the Elimination Chamber. Damian has the opportunity to join him there this Friday.
This should probably go without saying, especially after last year, but all WrestleMania plans are likely under constant evaluation until the matches are officially announced. And even after they've been announced.
MORE: Liv Morgan Shows Off Horror Eye Injury After Taking Knee To The Face On WWE Raw
Jey Uso vs. Gunther has long been the plan for WrestleMania 41
'Main Event' Jey Uso shocked the world when he emerged victorious from one of the most star-studded Royal Rumble matches of the last decade. Despite the presence of Roman Reigns, John Cena, CM Punk and myriad of others, the match was always Jey Uso's to lose, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select.
"Jey Uso had been planned to win the Royal Rumble for quite a while, with Gunther being the selection as his opponent even before Saturday Night's Main Event."
Jey officially chose to face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship on Monday night's episode of Raw on Netflix.
Jordynne Grace update
In the meantime, Sean Ross Sapp is reporting that Jordynne Grace is in Orlando and is expected to start on NXT very soon. The former TNA Knockouts World Champion made her official debut at the Royal Rumble, where she was eliminated by NXT Women's Champion Giulia.
Recently released AEW stars may be WWE bound
Ricky Starks, Malakai Black, and Miro all saw their AEW contracts come to an end on Monday. They all reportedly left without any non-compete conditions attached to them upon their exit, which means they are free to sign with any company they choose, at any time.
That includes WWE and that's exactly where Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer believes two of the three men are headed, if not all three of them.
"Ricky Starks I would almost be certain [to see] in WWE," Meltzer said on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. "Black I am certain, and Miro — I would just say I expect but I cannot say I am certain."
