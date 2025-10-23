TNA World Champion Mike Santana Wants Dream Match With Former TNA Star
Mike Santana has solidified himself as a singles star after capturing the TNA World Championship from NXT's Trick Williams in the main event of TNA Bound for Glory 2025.
Santana has done some great work throughout his career, mostly teaming with Ortiz as part of LAX/Proud & Powerful, before going their separate ways in early 2024. His recent return to TNA saw him positioned as a top star and a future World Champion, something he is now living up to.
Not long after winning the TNA World Championship, Santana would sit down with The Stunner and issue a challenge for a dream match that he wants to have.
Santana calls out AJ Styles for dream match
"I have one dream match left. I've been thankful and blessed enough in my career to have worked with some amazing people. A lot of guys that I grew up watching and idolizing, but the one guy that's left is AJ Styles."- Mike Santana, The Stunner
He goes on to say that he wants to have a match against the former TNA World Champion in a TNA ring, with the World title on the line.
Santana isn't the only current TNA Champion who wants to have a match against AJ Styles. X-Division Champion Leon Slater told WhatCulture Wrestling earlier this month that he wants to have a match against AJ before he retires.
"I will say, although AJ has been putting out a lot of cryptic messages about hanging up the gloves soon, I like to think I still have a pretty good chance of making that match happen, especially with my luck this year. Hopefully my luck carries on into next year, and I have trust and I’m manifesting that is a match that will happen; Leon Slater vs. AJ Styles.”- Leon Slater [H/T WrestleTalk]
AJ Styles And His History With TNA
AJ Styles spent 12 years working with TNA. During that tenure, he would become the face of the promotion, making history as the first TNA Triple Crown and TNA Grand Slam Champion.
Now that WWE and TNA have been working together, something that seemed impossible just a few years ago, there have been plenty of references and crossovers between the two promotions. The idea of AJ Styles fulfilling some of these dream matches doesn't seem as ludicrous as it once did.
It has been 11 years since AJ Styles last wrestled in TNA, so a few matches in an Impact ring would definitely be nostalgic for wrestling fans before "The Phenomenal One" finally hangs up his boots in the next year.
