Jelly Roll Clues Fans In On What's Next For Him In WWE
Let's just say that Jelly Roll only lightly scratched his pro wrestling itch when he entered the ring for the first time ever at this year's WWE SummerSlam PLE.
At SummerSlam in New Jersey this past summer, the country megastar teamed with Randy Orton to face Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. Jelly Roll and Orton were unsuccessful in winning their match, but the musician says fans haven't seen the last of him in a pro wrestling ring.
In a new interview with Chris Van Vliet, Jelly Roll talked about his experience wrestling for WWE and clued fans in on what was next for him in the wrestling industry. He'll be back.
“I will wrestle again, for sure. I want to run it back. I want to do one more. I know why Bad Bunny had to do Backlash now because I know he walked out of that ring that night [after his first match] knowing how much more he could give."- Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll got even more specific than that. He said not only does he want to have one more match, but he'd like to have multiple matches within a longer run in WWE.
"A dream scenario is I’d like to get involved for like a run. I’d like to wrestle every Friday, you know what I mean? I’d like to get involved for like a 6-9 month run. But I definitely got to do one more though, man.”- Jelly Roll (h/t Wrestlepurist)
This year's SummerSlam wasn't Jelly Roll's first appearance in a WWE ring, as the star performed one of his songs in the ring at SummerSlam in 2024. On that same show, he used a steel chair and chokeslam to help The Miz and R-Truth take out Grayson Waller and Austin Theory.
Celebrity involvement in WWE
In the last few years, WWE has featured a number of celebrities in its product. This year's Super Bowl Halftime Show performer, Bad Bunny, wrestled at WrestleMania 37 and then again at Backlash in Puerto Rico. Bad Bunny took on Damian Priest and was victorious in front of a raucous crowd.
Earlier this year, Pat McAfee returned to the ring for a match against Gunther at Backlash. In addition, Cardi B was the host of this year's SummerSlam event.
Of course, social media star Logan Paul is a WWE regular at this point. Not only did Paul wrestle the Jelly Roll match this year at SummerSlam, but he also took on John Cena as one of Cena's final opponents on his WWE retirement tour.
The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More
Kurt Angle Reveals The Key Role Vince McMahon Played In His Early WWE Success
WWE Reveals Final Location And Date For 2026 Money In The Bank Premium Live Event
Recently Re-Signed WWE Superstar Reportedly Set For October 27 Return On Raw
Seth Rollins Finally Breaks His Silence After WWE Injury Announcement