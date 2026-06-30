New Update Emerges on TNA Creative Coming out of Slammiversary

TNA kicked off the Tommy Dreamer-less creative era with what was a critically acclaimed Slammiversary event on Sunday afternoon.

The show had two major championship title changes. The TNA Knockouts Championship was won by Xia Brookside, who defeated Léi Yǐng Lee to win the title. It was her first title win in TNA.

The men's TNA World Championship also changed hands at Slammiversary. In the show's main event, Nic Nemeth defeated Mike Santana to win the TNA World Championship for the second time.

Both title changes came on the heels of creative department turmoil last week when Tommy Dreamer announced on Busted Open Radio that he and TNA were going separate ways. Dreamer was emotional about his exit from the company, but wished all the people in it continued success.

On Monday afternoon, a new update emerged regarding the creative direction in TNA. According to Fightful, Dreamer had a couple of supporters in the company, but a large number of talent were eager to move away from him because they had been frustrated with creative.

Old names set to occupy new roles on the TNA creative team

Tommy Dreamer | TNA Wrestling

The report indicates that Hunter Johnston, formerly known as Delirious, was not in jeopardy of being removed from his creative position with the company. In fact, much to the contrary. Johnston was reportedly moved up in the creative department hierarchy in TNA and was not on the cut list with Dreamer because the creative issues were not coming from him.

With Dreamer gone from the company, Eric Tompkins has reportedly taken on additional responsibilities. The other name that surfaced last week amid the news that Dreamer was leaving was that of Road Dogg. Road Dogg left his WWE post earlier this year and was backstage at Slammiversary over the weekend. There is no word at this time on whether Road Dogg contributed at all to the product during his appearance.

TNA kicked off 2026 with a brand new television partnership that sees its flagship Impact show air weekly on the AMC Network. At the beginning of 2025, TNA entered into a major partnership with WWE, which saw TNA talent on NXT television and NXT talent on TNA.

2026 has also been a year of upheaval for the company in terms of talent. The company has lost some of its signature stars and will reportedly lose more before the end of the year. Mike Santana will reportedly be heading to WWE when his contract expires.

With Slammiversary in the rearview mirror, TNA will return to PPV later this fall with Bound for Glory.