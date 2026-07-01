Another Former TNA World Champion Released

TNA Wrestling has been undergoing some major changes to its staff and roster lately, with recent names like Tommy Dreamer, Sami Callihan, Steve Maclin, Myla Grace and Tessa Blanchard all being released or departing the company.

Dreamer had a major role backstage in TNA Wrestling as the head of creative, but he and TNA reportedly agreed to mutually part ways. Blanchard, on the other hand, decided she wanted to focus her attention on CMLL. Callihan, Maclin and Grace were released.

Tommy Dreamer | TNA Wrestlin

Today, that list of released talent grew as it was recently confirmed that another former World Champion is set to part ways with the promotion.

Eric Young Leaving TNA

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp took to social media to confirm that Eric Young is no longer part of the TNA Wrestling roster. Sapp confirmed that Young asked for his release and also noted that Young has a good relationship with Triple H and WWE, thus leaving the door open for a return to that promotion if desired.

Young returned to TNA back in 2020 after leaving WWE that same year due to Vince McMahon's role in the promotion. During this recent run, Young would capture the Impact World Championship and the Impact World Tag Team Championships alongside Joe Doering.

His most recent appearance on TNA television was a match against recent signing Ricky Sosa on the Countdown to Slammiversary stream. Young also challenged Mike Santana for the TNA World Championship just last month on an episode of Impact.

Changes in TNA's Staff and Rosters

Tommy Dreamer's departure has obviously left a big hole in TNA creative, with names such as Hunter Johnston (Delirious) and Eric Tompkins taking on larger roles within the company as a result.

Rumors have also noted that former WWE employee Road Dogg might be joining the TNA creative team after he parted ways with WWE earlier this year.

And with the departures of Sami Callihan, Steve Maclin, Myla Grace, additions such as Uhaa Nation (formerly Apollo Crews) have recently debuted with the company at Slammiversary.

Apollo Crews greets the crowd. WWE Live Road to Wrestlemania came to Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. Ww35 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There are also strong rumors going around about the now former TNA World Champion Mike Santana possibly leaving TNA, with those rumors being strengthened as he lost the title to Nic Nemeth at Slammiversary, making it seem more likely that the former champion will be leaving.

Stay tuned to The Takedown On SI for more updates on this developing story.