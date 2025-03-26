Update On Gail Kim's Shocking TNA Departure
The wrestling world was rocked Tuesday afternoon when TNA announced several major departures from within its infrastructure. Perhaps most notable of those names was producer Gail Kim.
Kim had been a staple within the TNA locker room for years, and was an important part of the production team who worked hands on with the Knockouts division.
A top TNA star told The Takedown on SI Tuesday her departure from the company would be a significant one, especially as much of the roster was shocked over the move. But a new report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select indicates there may have been a reason for her firing.
"At least one person said they actually weren't surprised, because Gail Kim has been very outspoken creatively, and would sometimes butt heads with people in control. Another person indicated that, but said 'that's what you want out of a person in her position. Someone who will advocate for a better show.' We're told that Kim was very direct about her complaints when she felt like things could have been handled better or more professionally. Gail Kim was not involved in creative, and had been pushing heavily for the Knockouts division to do more after the departure of Scott D'Amore."- Sean Ross Sapp
Sapp also confirmed The Takedown's note from Tuesday that TNA was seemingly undergoing a regime change, with the decisions being made from new TNA President Carlos Silva.
The report indicates Kim does not have a noncompete and is free to work anywhere else in wrestling immediately. She is expected to receive interest from several parties.
