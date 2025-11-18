Tony Khan Comments On What Happened With CM Punk In AEW

CM Punk's career in AEW was filled with highs and some extreme lows, and one of those lows would see him released from the promotion after an altercation with Jack Perry at All In 2023.

AEW would publicly air the footage of the altercation on an episode of Dynamite, which was used to further a feud between The Young Bucks and FTR due to the latter's relationship with Punk.

Ariel Helwani brought AEW President Tony Khan on his show and asked about the CM Punk drama and if Tony Khan is at peace with how everything played out. He also asked if playing the footage on air was a response to Helwani's interview with Punk around that time.

"It's interesting because I do think that I didn't necessarily agree with the description of how it all happened...but also it's a TV show and it did a very strong number." Tony Khan

IMAGO / Newscom World

Tony Khan says he wishes things had worked out between Punk and AEW, and that around the time Collision started, Khan wanted to reconcile and continue their working relationship, but that wasn't possible.

Ariel Helwani also brought up comments Punk made during his interview, in which he stated that Tony Khan lets people walk all over him. Khan responded by saying, "I don't agree with that, but I also think that everyone is entitled to their opinion, and that's feedback, and it's fair if that's how he feels."

MORE: Tony Khan Provides Major Update On Will Ospreay's AEW Return



The Aftermath Of AEW And CM Punk's Issues

The issues between CM Punk and the AEW cast a massive dark cloud over the company, which lingered for quite some time after everything was resolved. Punk would return to WWE, cementing a spot as a top star, capturing titles, and living out his goal of main eventing WrestleMania when he faced Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns this year.

CM Punk | WWE

AEW in the years since has regained the popularity it once had, with many fans and Tony Khan himself seeing 2025 as the best year they have ever had. Khan also noted during his interview with Helwani that the locker room is the best it has been since the lockdown in Jacksonville.

It finally seems that both parties have fully moved on and that what's done is done.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

John Cena Says He Isn't Retiring From WWE On His Own Terms

Becky Lynch, Triple H & Others React To Maxxine Dupri Winning Women's Intercontinental Title

WWE Raw Results (11/17/25): Brock Lesnar And Roman Reigns Return, AJ Lee Costs Lynch, John Cena Wrestles In MSG

Dolph Ziggler Reacts To Shocking WWE Monday Night Raw Return