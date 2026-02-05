Tony Khan Praises Royce Keys Following WWE Debut

Royal Rumble matches are historically prime spots for surprise debuts and returns for popular pro wrestlers.

The 2026 Royal Rumble didn't disappoint in that regard. Brie Bella, Tiffany Stratton, LA Knight, Mr. Iguana, and others were fun surprise appearances, but a former champion in AEW stole the headlines.

In AEW, his name was Powerhouse Hobbs. Now in WWE, his name is Royce Keys.

After Keys lost the AEW World Trios Championships to Adam Page, Kevin Knight, and Mike Bailey as a part of The Opps, rumors and reports swirled that he had denied signing a new contract with AEW because he was heading to WWE.

Keys did just that. He entered the Royal Rumble match in the number 14 slot and was active upon entering the match. Keys battled with many stars in the match and ended up eliminating Damian Priest, who is a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Tony Khan had high praise for Royce Keys despite AEW departure

Tony Khan | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

In a new interview with Josh Martinez, Khan spoke on a variety of different topics, including the future of Britt Baker and AJ Styles. He also opened up about the departure of Keys from AEW, and there doesn't appear to be any ill will from Keys' former boss.

“I think Powerhouse Hobbs had a great run here in AEW. He started wrestling here in Jacksonville where I am now and had some great matches, and became a champion in AEW. He’s a former TNT Champion, former World Trios Champion. I’ll always wish him all the best.” Tony Khan

Keys debuted as Will Hobbs during AEW's pandemic era in 2020, where he immediately turned heel and joined up with the Team Taz faction. Keys was a former TNT Champion in AEW and an AEW World Trios Champion. He also won the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match in 2023.

Now that he's in WWE, there are many potential dream feuds for Keys. If he remains on the SmackDown brand, a feud with Damian Priest, the man he eliminated in the Royal Rumble, may be on the cards. Keys against Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Jacob Fatu, and Randy Orton are other top potential opponents for him on that show.

If Keys eventually heads to Raw, there will also be a line of potential opponents that should excite WWE fans. Keys against CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Gunther, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed are top-level feuds should he head there.

WWE has not officially announced which show Royce Keys will be on.

