Raquel Rodriguez Credits WWE Producer For Saving Night Of Champions Table Spot [Exclusive]
If you haven't taken notice of the body of work that Raquel Rodriguez has put together this summer, you've missed out on arguably the best stretch of her in-ring career.
Big Mami Cool has stepped up in a major way on Monday Night Raw following the unfortunate injury to Liv Morgan. The former Women's World Champion suffered a separated shoulder back in June and had to undergo surgery that will keep her out of action until early 2026, according to the latest reporting on her status.
Morgan had transformed herself into the central figure of the Judgment Day over the past year, and her sudden absence created a void in both the group and the main event scene of the Raw Women's Division.
Rodriguez has filled one of those roles admirably and the other could very easily be on the horizon if WWE decides to hand her the ball.
The Takedown on SI recently had the opportunity to chat with the record-breaking Women's Tag Team Champion about her standout singles performance, which took place just two weeks after Morgan suffered her injury.
It was a battle of the Mami's in Saudi Arabia as Raquel Rodriguez went toe-to-toe with Rhea Ripley in a Street Fight.
"I'm always proud of the work I get to do with Rhea, just from the long relationship we've had as wrestlers, coworkers, friends, and tag team partners turned enemies. Every single time that we get an opportunity to work together, I think we both know that there's pressure to level up from the matches that we've had previously."
Speaking objectively as possible, they delivered. It was a highly entertaining battle that was produced under some challenging circumstances.
"It was definitely hard to think of stuff, especially being in a foreign country where women, we're not allowed to do too much. We were very contained, but for what we had on that day and what we were able to come up with, I could not be prouder of a more epic street fight with her."
An innovative finish inspired by a classic Street Fight
Ripley did pick up the win over Rodriguez at Night of Champions following a rather unique closing sequence.
Both women climbed to the top of a folding table, which had be positioned across the top turnbuckle. After a brief tussle on unsure footing, Rhea positioned Raquel for her finishing move and delivered an avalanche Riptide for the victory.
"That started off as a plank of wood idea," Raquel told The Takedown on SI. "Obviously we watch reels and fights from the past to like help spark creativity and get ideas. And I was watching a Street Fight between Kurt Angle and Shane McMahon... and they did a spot where they had a plank of wood on the top rope and I believe Kurt hit a German off of it."
Any talent would be hard-pressed to find better inspiration for a Street Fight that that classic King of the Ring encounter, but during warm-ups ahead of her own clash at Night of Champions, Rodriguez found it extremely difficult to pull off what she originally had in mind.
"As I was standing [on the wood], I was like, nah, no way. I'm not hitting anything off of this," Raquel said with a laugh. "Just me being six foot and already the size of the plank of the wood itself... It just was not happening. Thanks to Jamie Noble, that idea kind of curved into what it was. And it was definitely scary."
