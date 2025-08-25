WWE Announces Ticket Information For No Mercy, Homecoming & Halloween Havoc
WWE officially announced Monday that both NXT No Mercy and NXT Halloween Havoc will be making a return in 2025.
No Mercy will take place on Saturday, September 27 at the FTL War Memorial in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, while Halloween Havoc will emanate from the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona on Saturday, October 25.
Tickets for No Mercy and Halloween Havoc will go on sale starting Wednesday, August 27 at 10 am ET via Ticketmaster and Seatgeek. Fans can also purchase tickets during an exclusive presale offered by both sites by utilizing the code WWETIX on Tuesday, August 26 from 10am ET until 11:59pm ET.
Additionally, WWE has also announced that a special edition of NXT Homecoming will take place Tuesday, September 16 at Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida.
The episode will air live on The CW starting at 8 p.m. ET. Tickets for Homecoming will go on sale starting Wednesday, August 27 at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT) via etix. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale by visiting the etix website and using the promo code WWETIX starting Tuesday, August 26 from 10 a.m. ET until 11:59pm ET.
No Mercy and Halloween Havoc will feature the biggest Superstars from NXT in action, including NXT Champion Oba Femi, NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, NXT North American Champion Ethan Page, NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca, TNA Champion Trick Williams, Kelani Jordan and more.
WRESTLEMANIA 42 ON LOCATION HOSPITALITY PACKAGES ON SALE SEPTEMBER 5
On Location, the Official Hospitality Provider for WWE, announced on Monday that its premium WrestleMania 42 Priority Pass Packages will go on sale to the public starting on Friday, September 5 at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT).
Fans eager to lock in what the company calls the 'ultimate WrestleMania experience' can register now to participate in the exclusive presale that will start on Tuesday, September 2 at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT).
On Location is known for crafting unforgettable and unique experiences that take fans beyond the ring. At last year’s WrestleMania, fans were able participate in a walkout with a WWE announcer, ring the the bell to start a match and capture a photo inside the ring before the event.
WrestleMania 42 takes place Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, 2026, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
