Update On Lucha Bros Reportedly Signing With WWE
The Lucha Bros are expected to join WWE in the near future, but as of this moment, the former AEW World Tag Team Champions have not signed with the company.
Reports emerged this week that Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix had both agreed to multi-year deals with WWE, but Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that is not the case.
Sources within the company tell Fightful that they believe Fenix still has time left on his contract with AEW, making it impossible for him to come to terms with WWE. No one from AEW has confirmed Fenix's contract status at this time, but both he and Penta are still listed on the All Elite Wrestling roster page.
While the transition to WWE may not be as smooth as all parties involved may like, the WWE main roster is still likely to be the ultimate destination for the Lucha Bros, according to Ross Sapp.
"Penta had told numerous people throughout this Summer that he was expecting to go to WWE and had been in contact with the company. He'd also told those he spoke with that he and Fenix were a package deal and preferred to go directly to the WWE main roster."
Penta and Fenix last teamed together in AEW back on the July 17 episode of Rampage, where they defeated Private Party.
We will continue to provide information on the Lucha Bros contract status as it becomes available.
