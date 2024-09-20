Miro Asks for His Release from AEW [REPORT]
It's been quite some time since AEW fans were gifted with an appearance from the 'Redeemer' and it's possible they've already seen him for the final time in All Elite Wrestling.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that Miro has asked Tony Khan for his release from the company.
The former TNT Champion has not been booked in a match since Worlds End last December when he defeated Andrade El Idolo, in what turned out to be his final match for AEW. Andrade would return to WWE as a surprise Royal Rumble competitor less than a month later.
While Andrade is preparing to challenge LA Knight for the United States Championship tonight on SmackDown, Miro has been sitting at home. This despite him being healthy. According to Ross Sapp, creative differences have long been an issue.
"There was some consideration internally to use him in the AEW All In Casino Gauntlet, and he had pitched working with Jon Moxley earlier this year. Miro and AEW were unable to get on the same page creatively, something that became somewhat common for the two sides over recent years."
Miro signed a 4-year extension in the spring of 2022, earning him north of seven figures. Since putting pen to paper, however, he's been used very sparingly. Miro has wrestled in just eight matches for AEW dating back to All Out 2022. For what it's worth, his was victorious in all of them.
There's no word on whether AEW would consider granting Miro his release, or if there would be interest from WWE if he were to become a free agent.
We will continue to provide information on this story as it becomes available.
