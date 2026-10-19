US State Department Issues New Security Alert in Middle East Ahead of WWE Crown Jewel
A new security alert was issued by the U.S. State Department Monday morning, warning Americans in the Middle East to "exercise heightened vigilance" due to the ongoing military conflicts across the region.
This latest warning comes roughly two weeks before WWE Superstars and staff are scheduled to travel to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for this year's Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.
The upcoming Six Kings Slam tennis tournament was recently postponed to late December due to safety concerns in the area, but as of this past Friday, the guys behind WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select say those within WWE who are scheduled to make the trip to Saudi Arabia are pushing forward as planned until instructed to do otherwise.
WWE is still planning to head to Saudi Arabia as of now
The WWE creative team began the build for Crown Jewel immediately after Money in the Bank came to a close in New Orleans.
Both the Men's and Women's Crown Jewel Championship Matches were announced, with World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns set to take on WWE Champion Sami Zayn, and Women's World Champion Liv Morgan scheduled to face WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green.
Green does have a title defense against WWE Hall of Fame Nikki Bella on the Friday Night SmackDown before Halloween, so a reminder that the card is always subject to change.
It has been reported that WWE does have a backup venue somewhere in the United States on standby should the trip to Riyadh require cancellation, but it's not clear how long parent company TKO will wait before making a final decision on whether to move the show.
You can read the full Middle East travel advisory notice from the U.S. State Department below:
"Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise heightened vigilance due to the complex security environment. Be aware of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions. Iranian-supported Houthis have engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure resulting in civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions.
The hostilities have the potential to escalate rapidly beyond that immediate area. Americans traveling to or from the Middle East should monitor information about airport and airline operations and develop contingency plans in advance. Iran and groups supportive of Iran may target other U.S. interests overseas or at locations associated with the United States and Americans throughout the world, including U.S. businesses and other institutions."
We'll continue to keep you updated on the status of Crown Jewel, which as of now is still scheduled for Saturday, November 7 in Riyadh, just as soon as more information becomes available.
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino