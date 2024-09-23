VIDEO: The Rock Gets Emotional Speaking On Tragic Timing Of Dad, Rocky Johnson's Death
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson sat with popular YouTube and podcast host Patrick Bet David to discuss several issues including self-development, early contract negotiations with Vince McMahon, the Donald Trump assassination attempt, and if he'd ever run for president.
Most of Johnson's answers were abstract enough to not ruffle feathers--movie stardom is a popularity contest after all--while others sounded like college graduation Hallmark copy. That's no knock. With as many projects and corporations as The Rock has to please (Disney anyone?) it's impressive how many of PBD's rhetorical grenades The Great One was able to deftly sidestep.
The conversation eventually turned to The Rock's father, the late Rocky Johnson. Rocky was a WWE superstar throughout the 80s and one-half of the first black WWE title holders when he and Tony Atlas won the tag championships in 1983. Rocky also helped train The Rock before his WWE debut.
Rocky Johnson passed away suddenly in 2020 due to an embolism. The Rock spoke about the rift with his father before, but perhaps not in this much emotionally charged detail.
"A month before he died, we got into the biggest fight we've ever gotten into, and we never had a chance to reconcile that," Johnson said. "It was brutal and it was during Christmas time, too."
Rock added that he "never got a chance to say goodbye" and that he wished he "had a shot" to hug his dad "one more time."
After explaining his father's tumultuous upbringing and interest in instilling blue-collar values in young Rock, The Final Boss summed up his meditation on familial love and loss like this:
"Man, I got a lot of great qualities from my old man. Thank you, dad! And that's the thing that helps me, in a way, reconcile with my old man, and that today I can say, hey, thank you, pops."
